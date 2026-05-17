Marvel Officially Unveils Spider-Man's Next Romantic Interest On Screen

The live-action Spider-Man arriving on Prime Video this month has a new romantic interest of his own, and Marvel has given fans their first proper look at the pair together in a romantic sense. Spider-Noir stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator in 1930s New York who once fought crime as the masked hero known as The Spider. The eight-episode series drops on MGM+ on May 25 before its global rollout on Prime Video two days later, and it draws heavily on the comic book Spider-Man's long history of complicated love stories.

Prime Video debuted a striking new black-and-white poster for Spider-Noir ahead of an exclusive Alamo Drafthouse screening event on May 25, and the artwork places Cage's hero in a tight, smoky embrace with Li Jun Li's Cat Hardy. The image leans hard into classic noir romance, with the two leads locked under a lamppost in pure pulp-cinema style. It serves as the clearest tease yet that Cat Hardy, this universe's take on Black Cat, will function as the central romantic interest for Cage's web-slinging detective.

Prime Video

Cat Hardy has been positioned as a femme fatale from the start. She works as a nightclub singer at The Alcove, a lounge run by crime boss Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson.

Prime Video/Marvel Comics

In the comics, Felicia Hardy and Peter Parker share one of the most layered, on-again-off-again romances in the Spider-Man mythos, and showrunner Oren Uziel's series looks set to properly bring this dynamic to live-action.

Prime Video

Earlier trailers for Spider-Noir already hinted at chemistry between Reilly and Hardy, with Cat approaching the private eye for help tracking down her missing boyfriend, Flint Marko, also known as Sandman.

Prime Video

In some scenes from the trailer, the tension between the two becomes pretty obvious. At one point, Hardy tells Reilly, "Maybe we could be alone together," folding her hand into his while they stare into each other's eyes.

Prime Vidoe

The footage also revealed that Reilly lost a mysterious love interest from his past named Ruby, whom he hasn’t been able to move on from. Cat Hardy presents the perfect opportunity for the hard-boiled webslinger to fall in love again.

Prime Video

Cage's Spider-Noir is just one of several live-action and animated Spider-Men headed for screens between now and 2027. Each has a romantic interest in the mix, and a few have more than one.

Other Spider-Man Love Interests Arriving on Screen Soon

MJ - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Over in the main MCU, Zendaya is back as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The catch is that MJ no longer remembers Peter Parker thanks to Doctor Strange's spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel has confirmed she now has a new love interest in the film, which sets up real conflict for Tom Holland's web-head.

The film's trailer shows Peter and MJ crossing paths again, and the question of whether their connection survives the memory wipe is a big mystery that many Marvel fans are looking forward to getting answered, come July 31.

Sadie Sink's Character - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Netflix

Sadie Sink's mystery character in Brand New Day is one of the most popular fan picks to become Peter Parker's next love interest. With MJ wiped from his memory and Ned just as in the dark, Peter is more alone than he has been since his earliest days as Spider-Man, which makes the timing perfect for a new face to walk into his life for a brief period. The Brand New Day comic arc the film seemingly borrows from is famous for handing Peter a clean slate that includes new romantic partners like Carlie Cooper and Jackpot, and any of those names could fit Sink's character.

A romance between Sink and Holland would also give the film a fresh romance that does not lean on Zendaya, allowing Peter to chase after a new romance for a while and probably get MJ back later. Even if their dynamic starts off antagonistic, Spider-Man stories have a long tradition of turning early sparks of conflict into something deeper, and chemistry between two young leads working through a crisis together would make for a good romantic story.

Gwen Stacy - Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy is set to finally close out her arc with Shameik Moore's Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and their romance has been building since the very first Spider-Verse film. Into the Spider-Verse introduced her as Miles's obvious crush, and Across the Spider-Verse pushed the relationship into full love-story territory, complete with quiet conversations on rooftops and the now-famous line about how in every other universe, Gwen Stacy falls for Spider-Man.

Their dynamic was then shattered when Miles discovered Gwen had kept his father's so-called canon-event death a secret from him, leaving the two on broken terms at the end of the second film. Beyond the Spider-Verse is positioned to either heal that rift and finally let Miles and Gwen become something real or break them.

Gwen Stacy - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Gwen Stacy is also being introduced in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, arriving on Disney+ in fall 2026. This animated Peter Parker, voiced by Hudson Thames, exists in a separate continuity from the MCU and has yet to be paired with a long-term love interest.

With Gwen now stepping into his world and her Ghost-Spider alter ego coming with her, the show has every ingredient for a slow-build romance between two young heroes who understand each other in a way no civilian ever could. Gwen and Peter's relationship is one of the most iconic in all of Spider-Man comics history, and this animated take has a chance to tell that story.

Nico Minoru - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Nico Minoru, voiced by Grace Song, is already one of Peter's closest friends in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which puts her in prime position to become more. The Season 1 finale revealed Nico is a secret witchcraft user, and Season 2's trailer confirms her magical abilities are emerging in a major way.

A romantic angle between Peter and Nico would mirror the kind of dynamic Spider-Man has had with magical love interests in the comics, while also creating potential friction with Gwen Stacy.