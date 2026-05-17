Superman Ditches His Latest Power Upgrade In My Adventures With Superman Season 3

My Adventures with Superman is shifting the titular DC hero's look once again for Season 3, but the result has meant a downgrade of his powers. The DC Studios animated show is an anime-inspired take on Superman's early days as a hero, featuring familiar comic book characters like Supergirl, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. Superman possesses a lot of similar powers to his live-action counterpart, such as flight, strength, and invulnerability, but Season 2 gave him an upgrade that is no longer in Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman.

One of the main villains in Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman was Brainiac, who brainwashed Kara Zor-El and attempted to take over Superman's body. While under Brainiac's control, both Superman and Supergirl gained new black armored suits in place of their traditional blue bodysuits, which were equipped with nanotechnology. Upon breaking free of his mind control, Superman's suit returned to its traditional look, this time with refinements and enhancements.

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This combination of Kryptonian and Brainiac's nanotech ultimately upgraded Superman's suit. Kal-El then uses Brainiac's own technology against him, as he and Kara use their new suits to defeat Brainiac. However, Superman is confirmed to have ditched this futuristic suit in My Adventures with Superman Season 3.

The new trailer for the third season of My Adventures with Superman reveals that Superman's suit has changed once again, losing the armored Brainiac-Kryptonian aesthetic from Season 2.

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The Season 2 Brainiac Superman suit was a deeper blue, with a more armor-plate look and no red trunks. For Season 3, Superman's suit has shifted, now featuring a larger cape attached over the shoulders rather than at the collar.

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The red trunks have also returned and are supported by a more prominent gold belt. The Superman "S" emblem has moved its gold border, placing it closer to the cape rather than around the insignia. The Season 3 suit also ditches the added glove cut-out of the Season 2 Brainiac suit, which featured triangle emblems over Superman's hands.

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While there weren't any overt references to the kinds of extra powers the Brainiac-Superman suit gave Clark, the new suit was forged from Superman's belief in himself, which enabled him to break free of Brainiac's control. He and Kara then absorb the yellow sun's powers and use them to destroy Kandor and end Brainiac's reign.

Moving away from this suit design could be seen as a downgrade in Superman's power in My Adventures with Superman Season 3, since he'll no longer be operating with Kryptonian/Brianiac-powered technology.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be released on HBO Max on June 14, 2026. The series features the voices of Jack Quaid (Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olsen), and Kiana Madeira (Supergirl)

My Adventures with Superman's New Suit Design Makes Sense

Fans only saw Superman's Season 2 Brainiac/Kryptonian suit in action for one episode, but it served its purpose, allowing Clark and Kara to overthrow Brainiac, with the added touch that some of his technology ultimately destroyed him.

My Adventures with Superman Seasons 3's abandonment of the nanotech-enhanced suit is a sign that Superman has moved on from this era in his life. Having been controlled by Brainiac and forced to do terrible things to the people he loved, it's no surprise that Clark would want to move away from a suit that had anything to do with Brainiac, even if it meant a downgrade in his suit's abilities.

Season 3's suit design is proof that Superman has reclaimed his superhero identity. The design changes between suits remain subtle, but the new look is somewhat in line with Supergirl's new outfit, setting the Kryptonians up as a team in My Adventures with Superman after being adversaries for much of Season 2.