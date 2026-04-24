Marvel Studios Officially Confirms MJ's Replacement For Peter Parker

Marvel Studios has officially revealed who will be filling the romantic void left by MJ in Peter Parker's life. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, bringing with it a new suit, formidable villains, and the emotional fallout of Doctor Strange's memory-erasing spell from No Way Home. Among the heaviest consequences of that spell is MJ (Zendaya) having moved on from Peter entirely, leaving him to navigate both heroism and heartbreak in what promises to be his most personal chapter yet.

The biggest revelation to come out of Brand New Day's CinemaCon 2026 presentation is the official confirmation that Eman Esfandi's mystery character is MJ's new boyfriend.

While the film's initial trailer had already shown the two sharing a tender, loving glance, enough to raise eyebrows, it stopped short of making their relationship totally obvious. That changed when footage from an early party scene was unveiled to the CinemaCon crowd, ending all speculation with a single line of dialogue.

Sony Pictures

The scene opens with Ned raising a toast: "To waiting for something great," and MJ echoes the sentiment after passing on a job offer. That's when Esfandi's character steps in and replies, "Well, the wait is over."

The warmth between the three of them is on full display as the moment continues, with Esfandi turning to Ned and saying "Just like you," earning a laughing "Awww, I'm gonna hide this" from Batalon's character. Then, in the moment that seals it, Esfandi looks at MJ and tells her, "You can't save everyone."

She smiles and fires back, "I can try," before the two share a kiss. He then pulls her close and says, "That's my girl," leaving absolutely no room for interpretation.

Sony Pictures

The scene is layered with heartbreak for Peter, who stumbled into the party after following Ned and ends up face-to-face with the two most important people who no longer remember him.

MJ and Ned, who appear to have forged a close life together following the events of No Way Home, after heading off to MIT, are shown laughing and celebrating with no awareness of their shared history with the boy "Maynard" standing across the room.

Sony Pictures

When Esfandi's character pulls MJ close and utters those three words, the camera cuts to Peter watching it all unfold, visibly crushed, giving an early look at this emotionally charged next step for Holland's character.

This is far from the first time MJ has moved on from Peter in Marvel lore. During Zeb Wells' run on The Amazing Spider-Man that launched in 2022, Paul Rabin was introduced as MJ's new boyfriend while she and Peter were separated, the result of a complicated storyline that sent the two to an alternate dimension together.

While Spider-Man eventually escaped, MJ did not, spending four years in that alternate dimension getting closer to Paul and even adopting two children with him before finally returning to the regular Marvel Universe. Interestingly, Brand New Day takes place four years after No Way Home.

A significant portion of the Spider-Man fanbase outright hates Paul, largely because he was created specifically to keep MJ and Peter separated again immediately after the two had finally gotten back together.

Similarly, if Esfandi is playing Paul, he could be equally frustrating to MCU fans.

The pattern of MJ finding someone new during her separations from Peter, however, is nothing new in the comics. Early on, MJ briefly dated Harry Osborn, which was also something addressed in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films.

Later, during the Superior Spider-Man era, she was pulled from a burning building by a firefighter named Pedro Olivera, and the two embarked on a brief romance that fans generally regarded as a placeholder.

In the end, MJ and Peter are almost always meant for each other, even if there are a few speed bumps along the way. In the MCU, the speed bump is completely erasing Peter's existence from everyone's minds, so how will this destined couple actually work out?

Will MJ and Peter Fall Back in Love?

The question looming over Brand New Day is whether fate has anything to say about Peter and MJ. There is something poetic about Ned unknowingly building a Spider-Tracker to find the very best friend he has forgotten, and MJ gravitating toward someone new while still carrying an inexplicable sense that she is "waiting for something great."

Whether that something is Peter Parker remains to be seen, but the idea that these two are simply destined for each other is hard to shake.

That said, the path back is complicated. Watching Peter and MJ fall in love all over again from scratch would feel hollow, given everything fans have already seen them go through.

On the other hand, having MJ's memories magically restored would likely frustrate audiences who felt the weight of Peter's sacrifice in No Way Home, not to mention the fact that Peter chose not to reveal himself to her in that moment specifically to keep her safe.

Marvel Studios has painted itself into a difficult corner, and however it navigates it will define the future of Peter's love life.