Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Funko Pops Will Hit Shelves Very Soon - Here's When

The first wave of collectibles for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already on the horizon as the film's marketing campaign begins to ramp up. Following the debut of the movie's first trailer on March 18, fans got a fresh look at Tom Holland's Peter Parker, complete with a new suit and hints at a dangerous mutation storyline. With promotion now officially underway ahead of the film's July 31 release, there is a clear window for when the first Funko Pops! tied to the movie are expected to hit shelves.

Back in January, a Geek Garage UK Instagram video from Toy Fair UK 2026 stated that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Funko Pops! would be released in the Spring. Specifically, a sign on the Marvel display reads Brand New Day's Funko line will be "On Shelf April 2026," which also aligns with when many believe there will be the next official look at Brand New Day, when Sony Pictures presents at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, ND on April 13.

So which Spider-Man: Brand New Day characters will receive Funko Pop figures first?

Brand New Day Funko Pop! Predictions

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Returning for his fourth solo outing, Tom Holland continues to lead the franchise as a more isolated hero following the memory-wiping events of No Way Home.

Since Peter is now living an anonymous life in New York, fans should expect a new Spider-Man suit Pop!, alongside a Peter Parker figure, maybe with his Empire State University sweatshirt as seen in the trailer.

An interesting Pop! to look out for would be a Peter that's going through the mutation teased in the trailer, where he's expected to gain the ability to shoot webs organically.

When it comes to what Funko Pops, which characters specifically, could be part of this first Brand New Day wave beyond Spider-Man, it's important to look back on the past MCU Spidey films.

Homecoming's core lineup of Pops! included Spider-Man (multiple suits), Peter Parker, Tony Stark, Iron Man, and the Vulture. Far From Home followed a similar Toy Fair strategy but expanded slightly, adding supporting characters like MJ and Happy Hogan alongside suit variants. By No Way Home, the rollout shifted earlier, with pre-release waves dropping months in advance and focusing on multiple Spider-Man suits, none of which were of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, of course.

Ned

Sony Pictures

Jacob Batalon is returning as Ned, Peter's former "guy in the chair" who is now just another MIT student unaware of his best friend's existence.

Ned has been part of other Spider-Man film rollouts, and given the actors' high billing on the movie and their clearly large roles, he's a safe bet to be part of this first batch. Ned is also rocking a new look four years after the events of No Way Home, so there's room to reiterate on the character's Funko appearance.

MJ

Sony Pictures

MJ (Zendaya) is currently at MIT and, heartbreakingly, has no memory of her former boyfriend. Unfortunately, she has a new boyfriend, who most likely won't ever be getting any Funko Pops! for Brand New Day.

Similar to Ned, MJ is a safe choice for an early Funko Pop! collectible, as her presence doesn't give away any secret details about the movie.

Scorpion

Sony Pictures

After nine years of waiting since his brief debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando finally returns to settle his grudge against the wall-crawler. Expect a green, unmasked Scorpion Funko Pop! to be part of this early wave, highlighting the level-up villain who just debuted in the new trailer.

Bruce Banner

Sony Pictures

While the Hulk is always a heavy hitter, the Brand New Day trailer specifically highlights Mark Ruffalo as a glasses-wearing human Bruce Banner teaching at Empire State University.

History suggests Funko will save the Hulk transformation for a later wave, making a Professor Banner figure the most likely candidate for the pre-release lineup.

In the film, Peter turns to the genius scientist for help with his mutating powers, establishing a new mentor-student dynamic in the MCU.

Punisher

Sony Pictures

In one of the best first looks of the trailer, Jon Bernthal officially is making his big-screen MCU debut as Frank Castle.

The Punisher is a key player in this new street-level story, seemingly being part of multiple action set pieces in the film. A Funko Pop! featuring his iconic spray-painted skull vest and maybe even including his van, which Spidey destroys in the trailer, would make for a standout piece of this initial collection.

If the Funko Pop! included Frank with his mouth covered in a web, as seen in the trailer, that would also be an exciting touch.