Spider-Noir TV Show: All 4 Marvel Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Power Level

Amazon Prime Video and MGM+'s Spider-Noir TV show will feature a few fan-favorite villains with varying levels of power. Along with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the MCU, Spider-Noir will deliver a different look into the web-slinger, with Nicolas Cage taking on the live-action version of Ben Reilly.

The upcoming Spider-Noir series will feature four of Spider-Man's most notable villains: Electro (Joe Massingill), Sandman (Jack Huston), Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), and Tombstone (Abraham Popoola). These four antagonists all have roles of varying sizes in this series, giving Nicolas Cage's 1930s Spider-Man all he can handle.

Spider-Noir is one of three Spider-Man projects being released in 2026. The show will center on Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck detective in 1930s New York, who must revive his alter ego, the Spider, while grappling with his life as the city's only hero. Spider-Noir will debut on MGM+ in the United States on May 25 and globally on Prime Video on May 27.

All 4 Spider-Noir Villains Ranked by Power Level

4. Silvermane

Amazon Prime Video

Following his work in DC's Joker: Folie á Deux, Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson will move to the Marvel side of storytelling with a role as Silvermane in Spider-Noir. Described as a New York mob boss with ties to Ben Reilly's past, Gleeson also revealed that he sees his character as a "philosopher" with a "drone-eye view of things" in this series.

While Silvermane becomes a cyborg in some of his comic storylines, there are no indications as of writing that he will go down that route in Spider-Noir. Given that uncertainty, Silvermane may not end up getting any special abilities in this series. Although he may rank at the bottom of the list power-wise, he will still be a formidable adversary for the web-slinger.

3. Tombstone

Amazon Prime Video

Abraham Popoola will join the Spider-Noir series to take on a new version of the classic villain Tombstone. Described as a "World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead," it was later confirmed by artist Jorge Molina that this character would be Tombstone from the comics

While he may not be the New York mob boss fans are used to, he is still expected to have his classic impenetrable skin and enhanced strength. Although this does not make him the scariest on this list from a power standpoint, the fact that he cannot get injured by brute physical force will make him a hard villain to defeat.

2. Sandman

Amazon Prime Video

Jack Huston makes his Marvel debut in Spider-Noir as Flint Marko, better known to fans as Sandman. In this series, Marko is described as "hired muscle" and a bodyguard, and trailers have shown that he will have at least some of his usual sand-based powers from the comics.

In the comics and other media, Sandman can control sand throughout his body, shape himself into anything he wants, become a sandstorm, and more. Known to be incredibly strong physically and debilitating through his use of sand, he ranks as one of the more powerful villains in this series.

1. Electro

Amazon Prime Video

Finally, Joe Massingill will be part of the Spider-Noir cast, playing the classic villain Electro. Also known as Maxwell "Max" Dillon, this will be the second live-action portrayal of Electro, following Jamie Foxx's portrayal in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As seen in trailers, Electro will be able to control electricity, blasting lightning bolts from his hands and shocking anyone in his path. Considering he can likely kill somebody with a zap, he automatically ranks as this show's most powerful villain, although the full extent of his powers has not been seen yet.