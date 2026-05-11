Disney Upfront 2026: Every Marvel Studios Announcement To Expect — X-Men '97 Season 2, VisionQuest & More

Disney's annual Upfront is right around the corner, and Marvel Studios is predicted to make a splash with several of its upcoming Disney+ shows. Those familiar with the Upfronts will know that this is no fan event like San Diego Comic-Con, D23 Expo, or New York Comic-Con. Instead, it is designed to highlight projects coming in the next 12 months to prospective advertisers.

Disney's Upfronts Presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 4 p.m. ET at the North Javits Center in New York City. Marvel Studios will share the time with Disney's other entertainment brands with a television presence, including Lucasfilm, Hulu, ABC, FX, National Geographic, Disney+, and more.

To reasonably predict what Marvel Television will unveil at the Upfront, it's important to understand its recent history, so The Direct has dug into all the previous MCU Upfront announcements...

Marvel Studios' 2026 Upfront Predictions Are Based On Prior Announcements

Marvel Studios

2025 - Daredevil Born Again, Wonder Man, Ironheart

The MCU's 2025/26 Disney+ shows made a splash at last year's Upfront, with announcements for Daredevil: Born Again, Wonder Man, and Ironheart. Namely, last year's Upfront brought the official announcement that Krysten Ritter was reprising Jessica Jones for Born Again's second season. Attendees caught a brief glimpse of the sophomore outing featuring Jessica Jones, as Season 2 was then in the middle of production, just as Season 3 is now.

Wonder Man also confirmed its eight 30-minute episode structure and announced a December 2025 release window that never came true, as it was pushed to January. The Disney presentation also brought big news for Ironheart, confirming its June 2025 premiere and a strange release schedule of two or three-episode drops, while attendees also saw an exclusive trailer released online a day later.

2024 - Ironheart, Agatha All Aong, Daredevil: Born Again

The Upfronts usually highlight TV coming in the next 12 months, but due to a delay, Ironheart was also at the 2024 event, with stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos attending to reveal a new logo, 2025 release window, and an exclusive trailer. But they weren't the only MCU-leading, hero-villain duo on stage, as Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reunited at Disney's 2024 Upfront to reveal Born Again's new logo and March 2025 release after the creative overhaul.

That said, the MCU gave the second chapter of its WandaVision trilogy, Agatha: All Along, the biggest spotlight, finally ending the debate over its ever-changing title, showcasing a trailer, and announcing its release date. Three members of the witchy coven, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone, came out on stage to hype up the show and declare that it "looks like a $100 million movie."

2023 - Secret Invasion, Loki, Echo

The 2023 Upfront was strange, as they took place during the Hollywood strikes, meaning Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige presented alone, with no actors from any upcoming shows, and much of Disney's presentation leaned heavily on unscripted content. Notably, Feige revealed a new clip from Secret Invasion just weeks before its premiere, featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle.

Loki Season 2 also got some love, showing off new footage to attendees only and confirming its exciting October 6, 2023, release date. Echo was announced to have the MCU's first-ever historic binge release before also unveiling new footage and a November 29, 2023, release date that was later shifted.

2022 - She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Loki

2022's Disney Upfront had a major emphasis on She-Hulk, which was nearing its August release date at the time. That included unveiling its Attorney at Law subtitle with a new logo, poster, and trailer that were unleashed to the world after their Upfront debut, all while announcing that it would land on August 17, 2022.

Furthermore, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson came out on stage to talk a little about Secret Invasion and the super spy's evolution in the show. Kevin Feige also came out to tease the successor to the MCU's most successful show, Loki, announcing that production was about to begin with the whole cast returning.

What to Expect From Marvel Studios' 2026 Upfront

Marvel Studios' Upfront history offers some major lessons, namely that Marvel Animation has thus far never made its presence known, with the likes of What If...?, X-Men '97, and Marvel Zombies never being featured.

Fans shouldn't expect to see any brand-new shows announced at this event, such as the reportedly in-development Young Avengers Disney+ series. The focus is likely to be on promoting what is already known to be on the horizon, possibly accompanied by new announcements, logos, posters, and footage.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again has made its presence known at Disney's Upfront for the last two years, and 2026 seems almost guaranteed to continue that streak, especially as Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, where the event is held.

Fans have already uncovered through set photos that all four Defenders will appear in Season 3, including Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. It seems highly likely that all four Netflix mainstays will take to the stage at the Upfront to confirm the Defenders reunion that audiences have been waiting for.

If Born Again follows in the footsteps of last year, attendees could also see a limited amount of footage from the first two months of shooting, although that almost certainly won't be released to the rest of the world.

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Now that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has come and gone, next up for live-action MCU Disney+ shows is VisionQuest. Marvel Television is expected to tout the synthezoid-centric series in a big way, emphasizing its connections to the highly successful WandaVision and the starpower behind its lead Avenger.

Last October, New York Comic-Con attendees saw the first teaser for VisionQuest, and either the same or a new trailer could make an appearance at the Upfront. As the series won't premiere until the fall, a public release seems doubtful, but not entirely impossible, given that it is now the MCU's next live-action show.

Perhaps some of VisionQuest's biggest stars, like Paul Bettany and James Spader, could even take to the stage at the Upfront to offer up some nuggets of information, maybe even a more specific release window.

Wonder Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Wonder Man was only recently renewed for Season 2, meaning its release date is still a long way off and unlikely to fit into the usual 12-month Upfront focus.

While the cast and crew probably won't be in attendance, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum could take to the stage to discuss the Hollywood satire comedy more broadly, hyping up its rave reviews and noting its Season 2 renewal.

Showrunner Andrew Guest recently told The Hollywood Reporter that writing is in the "early stages" and that the show will maintain a similar tone. The Upfront may well echo that sentiment, perhaps accompanied by a broad release window.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation may not have historically attended the Upfront, but X-Men '97's strong viewership and reception last season could earn it a place in the Disney presentation, especially as Season 2 is expected to be the MCU's next show.

If the X-Men: The Animated Series revival does show up, fans could expect a release date announcement, a trailer, and a poster, all of which are likely to make their way online as well, given how close its Summer 2026 release is.

That being said, this prediction could go either way, not just because of the past, but also because X-Men '97 Season 2 has already been confirmed to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June, where more news is expected.