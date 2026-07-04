Star Wars Seemingly Brings Back The Darksaber For Next Disney+ Series

The next Star Wars Disney+ series that will be released is going to bring the Darksaber back after it was seemingly destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 3. Star Wars has had a strong run on Disney+ in 2026 so far, as Maul - Shadow Lord captivated audiences and breathed new life into the galaxy far, far away. Shadow Lord won't be the only Star Wars series to be released within the calendar year, as fans are already gearing up for the release of Lucasfilm's next show, which will be hitting Disney+ in August.

The first official trailer for Star Wars' next Disney+ show, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, was recently released, giving fans an idea of what they can expect from the Star Wars: Visions spin-off. The two-minute trailer included a lot of footage from the upcoming title, but it left fans with an extremely notable final shot, as it seemingly depicted the Darksaber being created.

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Specifically, the final shot of the trailer features a lightsaber-wielder holding an ignited blue lightsaber in front of their face.

Lucasfilm

Surprisingly, the color of the blade begins to gradually change from blue to black and white, until all of the blue is gone and the entirety of the blade is black and white.

Lucasfilm

The only other time this lightsaber color has ever been depicted on-screen is through the Darksaber, which was featured in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. That specific blade looked more like a traditional sword than a lightsaber, and had its own history and backstory in Star Wars lore.

Notably, the lightsaber showcased in the Ninth Jedi trailer isn't the same Darksaber that has been included in Star Wars canon, but it is definitely modeled just like the Darksaber, and it is the first time that another lightsaber has looked almost identical to the Darksaber.

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As mentioned, the last time that the Darksaber was seen was in The Mandalorian Season 3. In that show, the Darksaber was actually destroyed on Mandalore when Moff Gideon's base was destroyed. However, it was heavily featured all throughout the MandoVerse, as different characters such as Bo-Katan Kryze, Din Djarin, Moff Gideon, and the Armorer wielded it.

The full trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi can be seen below:

Why Is the Darksaber in The Ninth Jedi?

It is important to note that there is an explanation for why the lightsaber changes color in the trailer, and why it specifically changes to the color of the Darksaber. Lightsaber lore in Star Wars canon has been established for a long time, as has the lore of the Darksaber, but since Star Wars: Visions and The Ninth Jedi are not technically part of Star Wars canon, those shows have changed lightsaber lore a little bit.

Instead of a Kyber crystal giving a lightsaber one specific color in The Ninth Jedi (which is how lightsabers work in canon), the lightsabers created in that version of the Star Wars universe change depending on the wielder and their alignment with the Force.

The recently released trailer even included a line of dialogue about the lightsabers changing color. Specifically, a character in the trailer said, "This is a lightsaber forged by Lord Zhima. It reflects the user's heart." While this is being said, the masked antagonist of the series ignites a blue lightsaber, much to Lah Kara's surprise. It indicates that the villain may not have totally evil intentions, which adds a layer of mystery to the show's story.

With that logic, it seems as though the character wielding the lightsaber in the final shot of the trailer is going through a change of heart as he is wielding the lightsaber. Since it is changing from blue to black and white, it is possible that his mindset and heart are in the midst of changing from being totally good to more in the middle, sort of where Gray Jedi sit on the spectrum of good and evil.

That scene that is being depicted likely won't be the only time a lightsaber changes color in the show, as, based on the trailer, that will seemingly be a rather important story element in The Ninth Jedi.