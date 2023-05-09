The Mandalorian Star Reveals Why the Darksaber Needed to Get Destroyed

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff revealed why the destruction of the Darksaber was necessary for the future of Mandalore.

In a twist of events during the climax of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon were facing off when the latter destroyed the Darksaber.

Many fans were upset at this due to the weapon's importance to the culture of Mandalore, and because it was an important relic that was around in the Star Wars universe for over a millennium.

Katee Sackhoff Explains Why the Darksaber was Destroyed

The Mandalorian

In an interview on the Steve Varley Show, Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff was asked about the destruction of the Darksaber in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Sackhoff talked about the Darksaber, calling it "a trinket" and explaining how it caused Bo-Katan and the Mandalorians to "[lose] sight of what really matters:"

"So, I think that Bo and the Mandalorian people have been fixated on, for lack of a better word, a trinket. That they've lost sight of - she's lost sight of what really matters to her people and for her people."

The actress then went on to say that, even though its destruction may be sad, it had to happen because it could "potentially put things right:"

"So I think she's distracted by it because I think that the Mandalorian people were distracted by it. So I think that, you know, sadly, the destruction of it will potentially put things right, I guess, if you will."

Sackhoff revealed that "it was always the plan" for the weapon to be destroyed, which caught her a little off guard, but she also stated how it was necessary so that "Bo and the Mandalorians" can "have a fresh start:"

"It was always the plan. It was in the script, so we knew it was happening, and I think I was a little like, 'I'm sorry, you're doing what?' But its one of those things where I think in order for Bo and the Mandalorians to have a fresh start, the right leader has to be leading no matter what they possess, you know what I mean?"

The Star Wars veteran then went on to explain what might have gone through the mind of Bo-Katan, and how her character changed over the course of Season 3 in general:

"Like, I think that that's one of the things that she learns in Episode 6. She sees Jack Black's character get elected. That's an interesting concept to her. Its like, 'Oh, I may be a royal, but maybe that's something we need to do. Like, am I leading because I'm qualified and my people want me to, or am I leading just because I think I should and its in my lineage?' And those are questions, I think, that are sort of getting answered."

What's Next for Bo-Katan and Mandalore?

Now that the Darksaber is gone, the Mandalorian people can finally unite for the first time in over 1,000 years.

As Katee Sackhoff said, the weapon brought more harm than help, and the discourse between the different Mandalorian factions could oftentimes be traced back to the "trinket."

The end of Season 3 of The Mandalorian showcased Bo-Katan and the Armorer uniting as one clan in the ruins of Mandalore - an image that teased that the Mandalorian will be able to rise to their full potential.

As for who will be the people's leader, there are multiple candidates, but Bo-Katan still currently has the strongest claim, and would probably be supported by most of the people.

She not only brought multiple clans together but also played a major role in saving their home planet from Moff Gideon and the Empire.

It is also important to remember that she is the only living person to have seen the great Mythosaur beneath the living waters.

However, it could end up being someone else, but fans will more than likely get a firsthand look at who it is once Season 4 eventually rolls around.