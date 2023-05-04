The Mandalorian Season 3 Star Shares Disappointment Over Finale Fan Theories

After the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian left a number of fans underwhelmed, a star from the Disney+ series expressed her disappointment at certain theories pertaining to her Star Wars character.

Chapter 24 of The Mandalorian brought its fair share of exciting developments, including a brand-new official name for fan-favorite Grogu, although it also left many wanting more out of Star Wars' flagship Disney+ series.

Many were expecting the long-awaited live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn, but even more so, viewers were expecting the reveal of a Mandalorian traitor after the penultimate chapter was unexplainably titled "The Spies." Although fans arrived at several contenders, plenty of eyes were on Emily Swallow's Armorer.

The Mandalorian Star Disappointed After Season 3 Fan Theories

Star Wars

The Mandalorian's Emily Swallow took to Twitter to address fan theories on the Armorer's loyalty after the Season 3 finale didn't reveal her or any other character to be a traitor to her people, much to the surprise of many.

A fan apologized to Swallow for doubting the Armorer's loyalty, using a meme with NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and asking her for forgiveness:

"we all owe you a big apology for ever doubting your loyalty to Mandalore. Forgive us."

Swallow replied to the apology by noting that she was "not mad," but rather "disappointed" these theories were being made in the first place:

"I'm not mad. Just disappointed."

These theories speculated Swallow's Armorer was actually an Imperial spy that would betray Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and her entire Mandalorian creed in favor of Moff Gideon, Grand Admiral Thrawn, or someone else entirely.

Just a few of the reasons for the suspicions toward the Armorer include her secretive nature, her leadership of a Mandalorian cult, and her sudden disappearance from the Mandalorian surface at the end of Chapter 23, just before Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers happened to ambush the group.

A number of fans concurred with this theory online leading up to Chapter 24's Disney+ debut, leading to plenty of mixed reactions to everything that went down.

@blurayangel was convinced of the Armorer's treachery in saying "The armorer definitely Moff Gideon’s spy right?!"

@REBELKALLUS also was certain that the Armorer was the spy, pointing to Moff Gideon's new helmet and noting that fans "couldn't see her in the last scene" which saw the Mandalorians ambushed by the Empire:

"mando spoilers // my take ppl will probably hate is that the armorer is absolutely the spy, i mean just look at moff gideons helmet, correct me if im wrong but i couldn't see her in the last scene, and it makes sense for her to want to cut off mandalorians from each other"

@CardiganVixen looked at the way the Armorer "basically led the mandos to gather together" and theorized that she could have shown Moff Gideon how to use Beskar for his new Mandalorian-inspired suit:

"i think its very possible the armorer could be the spy - she's basically led the mandos to gather together - who could have shown moff how to mold beskar for his suits"

What Fan Theories Will Come in Mando Season 4?

It's safe to say that The Armorer's confirmed loyalty to Team Mando wasn't the only reason some were disappointed by the Season 3 finale. But with the show confirmed to continue on into future adventures, there is still more than enough room for fan theories to be formed and eventually come to fruition.

Many are hoping that Season 4's story will bring more meaningful and epic reveals, especially considering how "heartbreaking" the final episode of Season 3 was said to be by multiple actors in the series.

With Season 4 of The Mandalorian likely not coming until late 2024 or early 2025, Lucasfilm and Disney have plenty of time to develop the next chapters of Din Djarin and Din Grogu's story over the next few months.

But with plot details already in their early stages, the hope is that there will be plenty more major reveals to come in the galaxy far, far away.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+