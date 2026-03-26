The Batman 2: New Video Teases Sebastian Stan's Two-Face Villain Debut

Matt Reeves' The Batman established Gotham City as a place of rot and consequence, where every villain was as much a product of the city's failures as of their own. The 2022 film introduced Robert Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne to a new generation, and its success made the sequel one of DC's most anticipated projects. Now, with The Batman Part II set to begin production in May and targeting an October 1, 2027, release, the film is assembling an exciting cast, with Sebastian Stan, who plays Harvey Dent, among them. Although we knew Stan was playing Harvey Dent, it wasn’t clear whether he was going to transform into Two-Face in the film. A new development has fans convinced that the transformation will likely happen in Part Two rather than in the third film.

This conviction stems from an Instagram video in which popular American artist Devon Rodriguez interviews the film's prosthetic makeup designer, Mike Marino, in his studio. Several prosthetics can be seen in Marino's studio, and the one that unsurprisingly caught the most attention was a face sculpture of Sebastian Stan's head. In film production, a lifecast and sculpt of an actor's face is a necessary first step toward building prosthetic makeup. For fans tracking the movie closely, this meant Two-Face's appearance is imminent.

Mike Marino

Mike Marino is one of the most respected makeup artists in Hollywood and a key figure in Reeves' Gotham universe. Marino is the man behind Colin Farrell's stunning transformation into the Penguin for The Batman and the HBO Max spinoff series The Penguin. His work earned him an Oscar nomination and left audiences genuinely unable to recognize the Irish actor underneath the latex. The fact that Marino is involved with Stan's preparation for The Batman Part II makes it unsurprising to see fans convinced Two-Face will appear in the film, because Marino doesn’t do subtle work in the slightest.

Two-Face is one of Batman’s most famous villains. A former Gotham City district attorney, Dent is disfigured when mob boss Sal Maroni throws acid at his face, an event that shatters his psyche and births a villain who flips a scarred coin to make every decision.

DC Comics

On screen, the character has been played by Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever, Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight, and Harry Lawtey in Joker: Folie à Deux. It'll be exciting to see Two-Face return to the silver screen and what Matt does with the character.

The full video can be watched below, with the Sebastian Stan sculpt appearing about 35 seconds in:

Two-Face Featuring in The Batman Part II Makes Sense

The Batman Part II is widely believed to adapt Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's The Long Halloween, the beloved DC Comics storyline in which Batman, Harvey Dent, and Jim Gordon form an uneasy alliance to hunt a serial killer who strikes only on holidays. In that story, Harvey Dent gets disfigured and becomes Two-Face. If Reeves is adapting The Long Halloween, then it’s not far-fetched to think Two-Face will feature in the film.

The rest of the known casting reinforces this storyline, as Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be playing Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife, a character whose significance in The Long Halloween is directly tied to the Holiday killings and Harvey's fall. However, Matt Reeves loves to take his time with villains and characters in general, so it's likely that if Dent does transform in the film, it'll be at the tail end.

Since this is an origin story, the majority of the arc will focus on Dent rather than on Two-Face, giving him proper character development. The most plausible scenario is that he features briefly but is properly explored in The Batman 3, where he could play the main villain of that story.