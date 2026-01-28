James Gunn’s Mysterious DCU Set Photo Hints at a Major Justice Leaguer’s Imminent Debut

DC Studios head James Gunn has fans talking, as new set photos from the Superman director spark rampant theories of a Justice Leaguer's imminent DCU debut. Since the Blue Brand's latest attempt at an interconnected on-screen universe made its grand debut back in December 2024, the foundation of the new franchise's take on the Justice League has slowly been laid.

Thus far, big-name League members have been confirmed for the new comic-infused canon, like Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Hawkgirl. This has led the DCU faithful on a hunt for potential easter eggs, hints, and hidden allusions to even more Justice League heroes coming to the franchise.

Fans seem to think they have gotten the latest of these tips of the hat toward a longtime Justice League member as part of a recent social post from James Gunn himself. In a new post on X, Gunn shared a series of conspicuous set photos from an office-like setting for a cookie company called Chocos.

James Gunn

The three pictures center on a boardroom full of Choco-branded periphenalia. This includes Choco cookies on the wall, logo-covered office supplies, and even a case of the chocolate sandwich cookies and glass jugs of milk sitting as a centerpiece.

James Gunn

While these cookie-themed images may seem fairly innocuous, they could hold a deep DC Comics secret. In the comic book canon, Chocos are closely associated with the star-faring hero Martian Manhunter (J'onn J'onzz).

James Gunn

The longtime Justice League member is known for his fondness for Chocos cookies, even becoming addicted to them.

This is not the first time the cream-filled delights have come up in relation to the DCU, either. During a sequence in 2025's Superman, an ad for the cookies could be seen on Jimmy Olsen's computer, yet again potentially hinting at Martian Manhunter's DCU debut.

DC Comics

Peacemaker Season 2 also seemingly alluded to the classic green-skinned hero, with Freddie Stroma's vigilante raising the idea of Martians in the DC universe and how they all have one eye. In some iterations of the Martian Manhunter character, he dons a singular eye on his face, with this Peacemaker mention again adding to the J'onn J'onzz fire.

As of writing, it is unclear what these set photos are from or whether they are connected to Martian Manhunter's arrival in the DCU.

What Are These Mystery DCU Set Photos From?

DC Studios

Given James Gunn's love of the DC Comics world, it makes sense that Martian Manhunter eventually makes it into the new DCU. One does not simply tease Chocos cookies without expecting potential connections to the beloved Justice League hero being made. But what are these new Choco-themed set photos actually from?

At present, there are no live-action DCU projects in active production (that we know of). Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow is reported to start filming sometime later this year. So, these images could be from a set built for that film. The last fans heard, Man of Tomorrow should get in front of the camera in April.

Outside of Superman 2, the only other logical title this set could be built and ready for is the upcoming Jimmy Olsen DC Crime series. Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda's new DC series was confirmed back in November after months of rumors surrounding the title.

Seeing as it was Olsen's computer where the first DCU Chocos reference was spotted, the cookie company popping up in the character's DC streaming spin-off just makes sense. However, there has been no information on whether DC Crime is set to start filming anytime soon, which could take it out of the running.