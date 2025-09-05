DC Studios Just Set Up Martian Manhunter’s Creepy DCU Design Change

DC Studios may be tipping their hand at a creepy redesign for Martian Manhunter's (MMH) eventual DCU appearance. While James Gunn's interconnected DC universe just got off the ground, introducing audiences to heroes like David Corenswet's Superman and Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, fans have already made it known that there are a select few heroes they are itching to see join the new on-screen canon.

One of the most in-demand of these heroes among a certain contingent of DC fans has been J'onn J'onzz (aka Martian Manhunter). Martian Manhunter was previously seen ever so briefly in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but outside of that, he has not been a big part of DC's live-action efforts on either the big or small screen. That could all change with the DCU, as Gunn puts his stamp on the iconic comic book brand.

In fact, some seem to think the ongoing Peacemaker Season 2 may have just teased Martian Manhunter's incoming DCU appearance, with the character potentially sporting one of his creepiest designs.

A spotted by Reddit user YoureCoool, Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3, may have featured a subtle reference to Martian Manhunter's Absolute universe appearance from the comics.

During a conversation between Steve Agee's John Economos and Chris Conrad's Adrian Chase, Conrad's plucky masked vigilante brings up the idea of Martians for the first time in the DCU.

He says, "I forgot about Martians, one big eye," seemingly referencing that Martians are monocular in James Gunn's DC universe.

DC Studios

Martian Manhunter notably sported a one-eyed design in the Absolute Martian Manhunter series. This could have been a subtle reference to the character's creepy look in the Absolute comics being used in the new super-powered franchise.

DC Comics

This is not the first potential Easter egg tipping its hand at the space-faring hero. In the lead-up to Superman, a nod to Chocos (a cookie brand Martian Manhunter has been closely connected to in the comics) appeared on a computer screen in some promotional footage for the film, seemingly indicating that MMH is on the mind at DC Studios.

The DCU continues with Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max, telling the story of John Cena's Christopher Smith, a down-on-his-luck supe looking for a better life and potentially finding it in a quote/unquote alternate dimension. Martian Manhunter has not been announced to be coming to the new DC universe, but with titles like Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow on the horizon, he could pop up at any time.

Will Martian Manhunter Come to the DCU?

Sure, these subtle references to Martian Manhunter could be nothing more than a comic book coincidence, but they could also be laying a paper trail for the character's arrival in the DCU.

J'onn J'onzz has been one of DC Comics' most underutilized heroes in live-action over the years, relative to his popularity on the page. With an avid comic book fan like James Gunn at the helm at DC Studios, one would assume MMH is at least on his radar for a potential appearance in the new on-screen franchise.

Gunn has already started to lay the groundwork for some of the DC universe's more intergalactic elements with the introduction of things like the Green Lantern Corps. So, roping in Martian Manhunter himself does not seem too far off.

Looking ahead at the upcoming projects where he could potentially appear (if he is coming imminently), it feels like Supergirl or the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow would be the most likely places.

Supergirl would be a perfect fit, given the star-faring nature of the comic book story it will adapt. This could see the character cross paths with Kara Zor-El before coming back to Earth to start his path to becoming the fully-fledged Justice League member fans know and love from the comics.