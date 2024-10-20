Fans may be surprised when they learn the first actor who was cast for a role in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's new DCU.

Gunn and his partner, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, are well underway with starting their new DC Universe with nearly a dozen projects in different stages of development. Two of such titles will be ready to release within the next year, and cast and crew members are attached to a few others.

The franchise will kick off with Creature Commandos on Max, one of six streaming series that are already confirmed for production in the DCU. The cast includes a few actors previously seen in 2021's The Suicide Squad along with several newcomers to the greater world of DC films and TV shows.

James Gunn Confirms First Actor Cast in New DCU

Maria Bakalova

During the panel for DC Studios' Creature Commandos at New York Comic-Con 2024, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the first actor he cast for a role in his new franchise.

Speaking to the fans in attendance, Gunn revealed that Maria Bakalova (who will play Princess Rostovic in Creature Commandos) earned that distinction. He "texted her because she speaks Bulgarian," which was needed for the role she eventually took while confirming he wrote her material:

"Maria, I wrote for. She was the first person ever cast in the DCU. So, I texted her because she speaks Bulgarian and we needed to have Princess Rostovic, and we needed to hire everybody from that country, and they needed to speak the same language, and we needed that to be what Maria spoke."

Bakalova also attended the NYCC panel, reflecting on playing Cosmo the Space Dog in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before joining Gunn's new DCU.

She shared her excitement to work with "an incredibly talented writer, director, [and] leader." Feeling their time together on Guardians 3 was too short, she jumped at the chance to work with him again as she was "humbled and honored" to get her role in the DCU:

"I got to work with James Gunn on 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' And I was so excited that this was happening because he's not only an incredibly talented writer, director, and leader, but also the nicest human being. So, when Guardians ended, I was like, 'Oh no, why am I getting here so late? I'm never going to see him again.' And then, one day, I got a message [from Gunn]. 'I'm writing something, thinking of you. She's going to be this femme fatale new princess, and it's going to be part of 'Creature Commandos.' Look out for it.' And I was like, 'What? Is it really going to happen?' And then it happened. It's an original character that he developed and I'm humbled and honored to play it. It's interesting."

What To Expect From Creature Commandos?

DC Studios

Creature Commandos will kick off James Gunn's new DCU in December, bringing together another team of ragtag misfits like the ones Gunn is known for. Along with characters from The Suicide Squad like Sean Gunn's Weasel and Steve Agee's John Economos, Balakova will be one of the show's exciting new stars.

The show will feature a team of superhuman soldiers under the codename "Task Force M," led by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Frank Grillo's Rick Flagg Sr. While their upcoming directive is still a mystery, there will be no shortage of wild shenanigans when this unique team of powered individuals assembles.

Based on the series' two released trailers, fans can expect another round of R-rated action from Gunn after The Suicide Squad became his first R-rated superhero film.

It should also set up some of the storylines that will be seen in projects like the upcoming Waller series and, potentially, something like The Authority. But no matter how it plays out, these new characters will open the door for a massive new era of DC storytelling with Gunn's vision front and center.

Creature Commandos will debut on Max on December 5.