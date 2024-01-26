DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced another Max series that will be considered part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Gunn unveiled the Chapter 1 slate in January 2023 with five movies and five shows to be released over the coming years as the start of the new DCU reboot.

At that time, Gunn made it clear that the interconnected slate he was unveiling was incomplete and even "less than half" of the movies and Max streaming shows that would be considered part of Chapter 1.

DCU Chapter 1 Announces 6th Max Show

DC Studios co-CEO and Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn was recently asked by a fan on Threads whether the upcoming Season 2 will be "part of Chapter 1 of the DCU" after it was omitted from the reboot slate announcement.

Gunn responded to the question with a simple "yes," confirming it will be in Chapter 1. This will make Peacemaker Season 2 the sixth Max series of the slate following fears it may not arrive until Chapter 2 eventually comes around.

Peacemaker (Season 2)

DC

Peacemaker was officially renewed for Season 2 in February 2022 after a hit first season, around eight months before Gunn was appointed as DC Studios co-CEO and plans began for a fresh reboot and his own Superman: Legacy.

The show's place in the new DC reboot remains unclear after Season 1 closely linked itself with the old DCEU through cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash. Regardless, Gunn already confirmed on Threads it will take place in the new DCU and even address its place in the larger continuity.

The season likely won't arrive for several years as Gunn is currently writing Season 2 ahead of Superman: Legacy filming in the new year. But when it does it is expected to continue the tale of John Cena's anti-hero and the rest of Team Peacemaker, some of which will appear alongside Viola Davis in Waller next.

Creature Commandos

DC

Creature Commandos will be a seven-episode animated series written and directed by James Gunn. It will also be the first project to release in the new DCU ahead of Superman: Legacy, coming to Max in 2024.

The animated epic has announced a stacked cast including David Harbour, Indira Varma, Maria Bakalova, Alan Tudyk, Zoe Chao, and more. The show also will connect to The Suicide Squad as Sean Gunn returns as Weasel, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Frank Grillo plays the father of Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr.

Waller

DC

Viola Davis' Amanda Waller will return for her own live-action Waller series from Watchmen's Christal Henry and Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver.

The show will reunite Waller with some members of Team Peacemaker, including Steve Agee's John Economos following his role in Creature Commandos.

Lanterns

DC Comics

Over a decade after Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern, the DCU will revisit the space-cop world in Lanterns, which will feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart in a "terrestrial-based TV show which is almost like True Detective."

Lanterns is expected to be an important piece of the DCU puzzle as Jordan and Stewart will "discover a terrifying mystery." The show is seperate to Green Lantern series which was once in development at HBO Max under the ArrowVerse's Greg Berlanti but will no longer be moving forward.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

Booster Gold will feature Mike Carter as a "loser from the future" who uses the technology of his time to come back to present day and be a superhero. The studio is already said to be talking to an actor for the leading role amid hopes from some to see Star-Lord's Chris Pratt take on another superhero under Gunn.

The DC Studios co-CEO described Booster Gold as "imposter syndrome as a superhero" and promised the live-action project will indeed be a comedy.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

Paradise Lost will take place on Wonder Woman's birthplace of Themiscarya in a "Game of Thrones-ish story" that will be set many years before the legendary Justice League hero was born.

The Wonder Woman spin-off is said to be "really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women” as it explores the "origin of an island of all women" and "the scheming" that goes on among them.

None of the DCU's six confirmed Chapter 1 series have confirmed exact release dates yet, but all are expected to debut exclusively on Max.