Prime Video’s Critically Acclaimed Superhero TV Series Gets Canceled Before Season 3

A critically acclaimed superhero TV series on Prime Video will not return for Season 3. The show belongs to one of the most popular satirical franchises on streaming, a part of the same bloody, R-rated universe that turned Homelander into one of TV’s most chilling villains. This show leaned into political commentary, body horror, and dark comedy, following a group of young Supes chasing after fame on a college campus.

That series is Gen V, the The Boys spinoff that Prime Video just canceled after just two seasons. Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke developed Gen V, which followed Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and a group of students at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, the in-universe school that funnels Supes into Vought’s hero pipeline. The show's two seasons tie into the events of The Boys, with major plot lines influencing both series simultaneously. With the parent show ending and its spinoff axed, the future of the wider Vought Cinematic Universe is looking very different now.

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Executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg confirmed the decision in an official statement. "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," Kripke and Goldberg said. "You’ll see them again," they added.

The decision comes roughly six months after the Season 2 finale, which aired in October last year and ended with Marie joining the Starlighter resistance against Homelander. Several Gen V stars already crossed over into the fifth and final season of The Boys, giving Kripke and Goldberg a runway to wrap up character arcs there rather than in a third season at Godolkin.

It's unfortunate that Gen V won't return for another season, as there was a lot of promise that it would continue. It was a good show that was well-received by critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Gen V holds an average Tomatometer score of 94 percent across both seasons, with Season 1 clocking 97 percent and Season 2 at 91 percent from critics. The audience score is softer at 74 percent on average, but the series consistently ranked among the best-reviewed superhero shows on streaming during its run.

Viewership told a different story, though. When Season 2 launched in September last year with its first three episodes, it pulled in 424 million minutes viewed and ranked number 8 on the Nielsen streaming originals chart, its biggest weekly total ever. After that opening week, the show only cracked the top 10 once more during its sophomore run. This kind of drop in viewership often leads streaming services to cancel shows, whether they’re good or not. The Boys generated billions of views in its first few seasons. Gen V's viewership pales in comparison.

Gen V Cast Reacts to Cancellation of Acclaimed Prime Video Show

Jaz Sinclair, who headlined the series as the blood-bending Marie Moreau, broke her silence on the cancellation in a heartfelt Instagram Story. "There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Sinclair wrote. "I’m so happy you’re here and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience," she added.

London Thor, who played the gender-shifting Jordan Li alongside Derek Luh, posted a tribute to Instagram that read, "This show changed my life. So long Jordan. Thank you for everything." Maddie Phillips, who played mind-controller Cate Dunlap, kept her note short and tongue-in-cheek, sharing a behind-the-scenes video with the caption, "Live laugh love, later !!! <3."

Although Gen V is done, the wider universe is far from finished. The next series on deck is Vought Rising, a 1950s-set prequel that follows Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) in their early Vought days. The show premieres on Prime Video in 2027, and The Boys Season 5 will offer an early tease. Another spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, remains in active development.