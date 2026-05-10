Marvel Studios Confirms Spider-Man's 5 'Enhanced Powers' In Next Movie

As the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer so eloquently put it, Peter Parker is going to undergo a "rebirth" in his latest solo movie. Gone are the days of him relying on Iron Man's technology or Doctor Strange's magic, as he'll have to face all of the new threats alone. But villains looking for a big score won't be the only obstacle in Spider-Man's way; his own body will fight against him this time around.

Unlike most MCU heroes, Peter didn't receive his powers upon birth or as the result of an experiment. A radioactive spider got the better of him when he was young, and he didn't think much of it after becoming a hero. Well, the arachnid is getting the last laugh because Peter's about to unlock a new set of powers that he doesn't know how to control.

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Brand New Day's trailer does a good job teasing Spider-Man's upgrades. However, there's only so much information that can be revealed in two minutes. Fortunately, there's decades-worth of lore that shines a light on what the Wall-Crawler will be capable of moving forward.

Spider-Man Powers Getting a Boost in Brand New Day

Organic Webs

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Peter 1 and Peter 3 were shocked to learn that Peter 2's webs came from his body, not from a web-shooter, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of course, Sam Raimi's movies took the less-traveled path when bringing the iconic Marvel hero to the big screen for the first time. But they weren't a flash in the pan; they affected real change, opening the door for organic webs in the comics.

Now, over two decades after Tobey Maguire's Peter discovered what a mess webs can make, Tom Holland's version of the character is going to learn the same lesson. It won't all be bad, though, because he won't have to worry about his web-shooters running dry during a fight with Scorpion or Tombstone.

Superior Strength

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The MCU has never shied away from testing Spider-Man's strength. In Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers dropped an airport walkway on the young hero, and he held up with no trouble. He also grabbed Bucky Barnes' metal arm without much fuss, proving that he could throw hands with super soldiers.

The Hulk, who is rumored to be going savage in Brand New Day, is in a different league than Cap and his best friend. Fortunately, Peter is also in line for an upgrade in the strength department. The Brand New Day trailer shows him steering a runaway tank with ease and holding his own against a bevy of opponents.

Superior Agility

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There's a reason why spiders can stay in a house for weeks without being noticed: they're quick. Spider-Man has consistently borrowed that attribute from his namesake, such as when he got in a few good licks while fighting Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War before the Mad Titan could react. Naturally, Thanos got his hands on the hero eventually, smashing him to the ground.

Thanos should consider himself lucky that he's not around anymore for a rematch because Spider-Man is about to become far more agile. The first look at his next adventure shows him soaring through the sky, ready to face off against an army of Hand ninjas.

Heightened Senses

Peter's Spider-Sense has been inconsistent in the MCU, to say the least. While he was able to dodge Doctor Strange's attempt at stealing the Macchina di Kadavus while in Astral Form, he struggled against Mysterio's trickery, even allowing himself to get hit by a train in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It doesn't seem like losing to a villain without powers will be on the table for Spider-Man in Brand New Day. When a Hand ninja thrusts a sword in his direction, Peter quickly snaps his head up and breaks the weapon. And that feat is sure to be the tip of the iceberg.

Enhanced Perception

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Heroes like Iron Man and Captain America always excelled at battle strategy, being able to come up with a plan on the fly to save the day. Despite usually coming out on top in the end, Spider-Man sometimes had trouble matching his enemies in a battle of wits, typically needing a few bites at the apple.

By all accounts, Peter's head is seriously in the game in Brand New Day. He's already been shown saving civilians, putting bad guys in their place, and being the protector that New York City needs