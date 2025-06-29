5 Overlooked MCU Characters Who Will Be Game-Changers in Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will face its biggest threat yet when Doctor Doom arrives in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026. While the cast is full of major characters who will put up a good fight, a few figures flying under the radar could be the determining factor.

It's more likely than not that Doom finds trouble where he least expects it, as the MCU is home to its fair share of underdog stories. The real trouble when it comes to Doomsday is figuring out which of the underdogs is going to emerge from the pack first.

Potential Difference Makers in Avengers: Doomsday

Ghost

The Direct

Ava Starr had a rough childhood, losing her parents in the same accident that gave her the power to turn intangible. It takes her years to find a solution to her phasing, and once she does, she can't find her place in the world.

Continuing to go by the codename Ghost, she begins working for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and making a living as a mercenary. The director of the CIA has to tie up all her loose ends in Thunderbolts*, though, leaving Ghost fighting for her life alongside the rest of the titular team.

Ghost proves invaluable in escaping de Fontaine's safehouse and doesn't back down when the Void comes knocking in New York City. She may not have the power that Doom possesses, but she's sure to have a trick or two up her sleeve that makes life difficult for the villain.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

During Black Panther, the different factions in Wakanda aren't on the same page. However, the Jabari Tribe and its leader, M'Baku, are worse than the rest, believing that T'Challa doesn't have what it takes to sit on the throne.

The Black Panther proves the doubters wrong when he defeats Killmonger, with M'Baku being so impressed that he becomes part of Wakanda's council. The Jabari go on to play a major role in driving back Thanos' forces in Avengers: Infinity War, never blinking an eye in the face of insurmountable odds.

By the time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rolls around, M'Baku is one of Wakanda's most loyal servants. The country is sure to have a part to play in the events of Doomsday, and with M'Baku seemingly being in charge, it's going to benefit Earth's Mightiest Heroes to be on his good side.

Mystique

20th Century Fox

One of the most surprising members of the Doomsday cast list is Rebecca Romijn, who plays Mystique in the original X-Men trilogy. The mutant is returning after all these years alongside her mentor, Magneto, and more than a few of the residents of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

It's safe to assume that the X-Men won't steal the spotlight from the MCU's best and brightest because they've had their time in the sun. However, just because Mystique and co. will likely sit on the sidelines, doesn't mean they're out of the game for good.

Mystique's shape-shifting ability proves useful for the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants time and time again. Doom is sure to have a stronghold or two that are just asking to be broken into, and there's only one person for the job (read more about what Robert Downey Jr.'s villain is going to look like in the Avengers movie).

Ant-Man

The Direct

On paper, Scott Lang isn't an overlooked character in the MCU. Ant-Man has a trilogy of movies and appearances in a couple of event films under his belt.

Ant-Man's resume doesn't tell the full story, though, as he continues to be underestimated at every turn. His own daughter, Cassie Lang, can't even take him seriously most of the time.

What Ant-Man has over his fellow Doomsday castmates is that he's gone up against a villain hellbent on taking over the multiverse before. He gets the better of Kang and could do the same against Doom if given the chance.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Despite having plenty of hate in his heart, Namor is a villain who's easy to root for in Wakanda Forever because all he wants is to protect his people. The surface world threatens his kingdom, so he goes to great lengths to eliminate the danger.

Namor makes mistakes, but he comes around at the end of the movie and makes things right with Shuri. Their relationship is sure to continue growing in Doomsday when Doom not only threatens Talokan but the entire multiverse.

The Talokanil are fearsome warriors who hang on to their leader's every word. If Namor believes joining the fight against Doom is a good idea, they aren't going to second-guess him.