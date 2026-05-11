The Mandalorian & Grogu's Villain Twist Is Already Hiding In Plain Sight

A new theory for The Mandalorian & Grogu suggests that the Star Wars flick's true villain has been hiding in plain sight all along. Alien and Avatar star Sigourney Weaver is joining the Star Wars galaxy this year as Colonel Ward in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Ward was a member of the Rebel Alliance and a starfighter pilot under the New Republic who would rise through the ranks to become a key colonel who recruits Pedro Pascal's Mando and his force-wielding sidekick Grogu for a Hutt-centric mission.

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The Mandalorian & Grogu's entire opening was screened at CinemaCon, and it confirmed that it will be Ward who sends Din Djarin to rescue Rotta the Hutt. In exchange for Rotta's rescue, the Hutts have promised to provide information about a mystery Imperial figure that the New Republic has been hunting.

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Of course, that still leaves the question of who has thrust the bounty hunter Embo into the events of The Mandalorian & Grogu to pursue Mando. As Star Wars has always loved a villain twist, a viral theory speculates that there is more to Ward than meets the eye, and that she secretly hired Embo.

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The Mandalorian already set a precedent for Imperial traitors existing within the New Republic in Season 3, as Katy O'Brian's Empire comms officer, Elia Kane, made her way into the Amnesty Program, only to reveal herself as a spy.

Fans already know that the New Republic will one day fall to make way for the First Order to seize power during the sequel trilogy. It seems entirely possible, even likely, that Imperialistic traitors existed within to orchestrate that fall.

If the Shadow Council and the Imperial remnants have spies hidden within the New Republic, Weaver's Ward could be one of them. The Shadow Council is bound to want Mando off the board due to the trouble he has caused for them recently, including taking down Moff Gideon ahead of The Mandalorian movie.

It's tough to imagine Embo being more than a pawn in a greater villain's scheme in The Mandalorian & Grogu, as usual for bounty hunters in Star Wars. As there seems to be no great antagonist in sight beyond the rather generic villainous Shadow Council, Ward is a logical choice to have an ulterior motive.

Ward's Star Wars Character Connections Offer Hope for Her Allegiances

There is some cause for optimism about Ward's allegiances, as Dave Filoni stated in Empire Magazine's May 2026 issue that she "[goes] way back" with Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Organa. In fact, she grouped Ward in with Leia, Mon Mothma, Hera Syndulla, and Amilyn Holdo as part of "a group of women who were the fearless backbone of the Rebellion" and "really went through it."

If Sigourney Weaver's newcomer to the galaxy far, far away is as entangled in the franchise's history and heroes as Filoni has stated, her betrayal for any reason would be a real shocker and therefore moderately less likely to happen.

One could even speculate that, had Carrie Fisher not passed away tragically almost a decade ago, The Mandalorian & Grogu's void for a leading New Republic colonel would have been filled by Leia herself. In terms of the other sci-fi badasses that Filoni namedropped, Hera Syndulla is also out of contention, as the Rebels pilot is still entangled in Ahsoka Season 1's cliffhanger for the time being.

Even if Ward is entirely legitimate in the New Republic, that's not to say that she can't still want Mando dealt with, as crazier things have certainly happened in the MandoVerse. Perhaps Mando is simply being used as a pawn in a plan to take Rotta and the other Hutts off the board, leading to his elimination once his usefulness to the New Republic has expired after tracking him down.