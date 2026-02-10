Star Wars Reveals Brand New Stormtrooper Variant For 2026 Movie

Star Wars is no stranger to introducing new Stormtrooper variants, so it is not all that surprising that audiences will be treated to yet another one with the incoming Mandalorian & Grogu. Star Wars' 2026 movie is getting set to soar into theaters, bringing the world of Disney+'s The Mandalorian to the big screen for the first time. In Lucasfilm's streaming hit, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and the adorable Grogu faced off against the remnants of the Empire in the years following the Rebel Alliance's victory over Emperor Palpatine.

The upcoming film will seemingly not reinvent the wheel on this front, with Imperial remnant featuring heavily in its star-faring plot, so much so that audiences are seemingly set to see Din come to blows with several battalions of Stormtroopers, including a wholly new batch of the blaster-weilding soldiers.

A new leaked LEGO listing (via Mandoverse Updates on X) for The Mandalorian & Grogu has seemingly revealed a never-before-seen Stormtrooper variant, known as the "Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver." The Imperial soldier's new look appears to be a mix of the Snowtrooper and Moff Gideon's Purge Trooper.

LEGO

The AT-RT Trooper comes as a pack-in for the new "AT-RT Attack" Mando Movie set, seen manning a turret in the brick-based diorama, as Pascal's cosmic gunslinger lays on the attack from atop the trooper's bipedal Imperial walker.

LEGO

AT-RT Troopers have been seen in Star Wars canon before, but never like this. The characters were a part of the Star Wars Prequel trilogy, appearing in Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, that particular Stormtrooper design looks nothing like that seen in the leaked Mandalorian & Grogu merch.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to follow Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Force-wielding ward as they are pulled back into the fight against Imperial remnants after settling down for a life of relative ease as the gun-touting protectors of Nevarro. Pascal leads the new film, with Avatar alum Sigourney Weaver and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White also playing significant roles.

Directed by Iron Man filmmaker and The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22. It will mark the first Star Wars movie to make it to theaters in over six years.

Making Sense of the Mando Movie Plot

Despite The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting the silver screen in just over three months, still relatively little is actually known about the planet-hopping blockbuster.

We know Pedro Pascal will be back as his chrome-domed badass; he will be joined by the adorable Jedi learner Grogu, Jabba's son, Rotta the Hutt, will be involved in some form, and so too will the New Republic and what little is left of the Empire. However, how all these disparate pieces actually fit into the greater puzzle that is the Mando Movie remains a massive question mark.

Some have speculated that Mando will be tasked with a great galaxy-spanning heist in the upcoming film. This conquest then puts him on the path of Rotta the Hutt before Imperial remnants (like the one depicted in the leaked LEGO set) come chasing the fan-favorite hero.

What will be interesting to see is whether these Imperial foes have any connection to Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, who died at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3. Perhaps, the movie's particular Imperial remnant will be an offshoot of Gideon's shadow council (as seen in Mando's final season), continuing the pursuit of the Force-sensitive Grogu.