Wonder Man, the MCU's final Disney+ series of 2025, now has a major Westworld star in tow for a role under Marvel Studios' watch. Following a slow year for releases in 2024, Marvel ramped up its schedule and delivered a big group of new stories this year. That release schedule is far from over, allowing fans to enjoy another round of excellent performances and action in the streaming world.

Westworld star Ed Harris is confirmed to play Hollywood agent Neal Saroyan in Marvel Studios' Wonder Man on Disney+ (per Deadline). Wonder Man is lined up as the final Disney+ release of 2025, bringing the MCU's take on Hollywood into the spotlight. Harris will add to a cast full of A-list stars, bringing almost half a century of real-world on-screen experience with him.

In Marvel Comics, Neal establishes himself as one of Hollywood's most ambitious talent agents and eventually represents Simon Williams, who becomes the titular Wonder Man. He is also known to have mind-control powers, which he often uses to manipulate and influence those he works with and against.

This comes over two years after insider Jeff Sneider reported on The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha that Harris had been cast in a then-undisclosed role in Wonder Man. Best known for his work as the Man in Black in Westworld, Harris has nearly 120 credits on his lengthy resume, including roles in Apollo 13, The Truman Show, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Wonder Man will be Marvel Studios' final Disney+ release of 2025. The series will highlight Simon Williams' rise as an actor in Hollywood before he gains superpowers and learns to adjust to his new life. It will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Groose as the Grim Reaper, and Arian Moayed as DODC Agent Cleary. Wonder Man is set to hit Disney+ in December 2025.

Ed Harris' Potential Impact on Wonder Man Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios

Largely depicted as a villainous figure in Marvel Comics, Ed Harris' Neal Saroyan is sure to be a character to watch out for over the course of Wonder Man's eight-episode slate. While Simon Williams will already have an intriguing relationship with Trevor Slattery, his partnership with his agent is also expected to bring plenty of drama and excitement.

Most notably, Neal will have fans' attention once Simon Williams gets his superpowers, as he usually does everything in his power to get Simon to focus on his acting career in the comics. This moment could drive a wedge between the two characters early in the show's run, which may lead to Neal being more inclined to use his mind control powers for his own benefit.

As of writing, while Harris is confirmed to play the MCU's Neal Saroyan, details about Wonder Man's plot are still being kept largely under wraps. With potentially as few as 10 weeks before the series hits Disney+, the show still does not have a first full trailer out yet.

Looking forward, considering Harris' impact on Hollywood over the years, fans expect him to be a key figure for the MCU's adaptation of cinema's biggest city when his and Wonder Man's stories take center stage.