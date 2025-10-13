Marvel Studios Recasts Daredevil Movie Star In New MCU Role

Marvel Studios will bring a notable actor from the 2003 Daredevil movie into the MCU to play a brand-new role. While more than a handful of actors have multiple roles within the MCU, the franchise also boasts a select few actors with experience in movies outside Marvel Studios' purview. Now, that trend will continue in a highly anticipated 2026 Disney+ entry.

Joe Pantoliano revealed that he will appear in Marvel Studios' Wonder Man series on Disney+. During a The Cast of The Matrix panel at New York Comic-Con 2025 (via Entertainment Weekly), the actor told a crowd of fans celebrating his work, "I'm gonna be in the new Wonder Man series."

While Pantoliano did not reveal his specific role in Wonder Man, the series marks his second appearance in a Marvel project. He previously played New York Post investigative journalist Ben Urich in 2003's Daredevil, which featured Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Vondie Curtis-Hall later played the same character in Season 1 of the MCU's Daredevil series on Netflix.

Wonder Man will be the MCU's first release of 2026 and the third Disney+ show released as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Pantoliano will join a loaded cast of stars in this series, including former Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) in the leading role of Simon Williams. Wonder Man will debut with a full eight-episode drop on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

Wonder Man's Impressive Cast for 2026 Release

Alongside Pantoliano, Sir Ben Kingsley is lined up for his third MCU appearance as Trevor Slattery after supporting roles in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This will give him what should be his biggest role to date, allowing fans to see Trevor in his natural element as he auditions for the new Wonder Man movie being developed within the MCU itself.

Also set for a role in this series is Demetrius Grosse as Simon Williams' brother, Eric Williams, who becomes the villainous Grim Reaper in Marvel Comics. Other stars on the cast list include Top Gun: Maverick's Ed Harris as Simon's agent, Neal Saroyan, and Arian Moayed returning for his third MCU project as Agent Cleary from the Department of Damage Control.

Following the release of the show's first official trailer during New York Comic-Con, fans look forward to finding out who Pantoliano will play and how this story will push the MCU to new heights.