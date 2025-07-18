Spider-Man No Way Home Actor Joins Marvel Studios’ Final 2025 Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios' final Disney+ series of 2025 now has a key supporting actor from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in its cast. No Way Home's impact can be felt across the greater franchise after Tom Holland's Peter Parker had his first experience with the multiverse. That impact oozed into stories being told on Disney+ as well, with Marvel always looking to push into new adventures on the streaming platform.

Marvel Studios brought in actor Arian Moayed to reprise his role as Department of Damage Control Agent Cleary in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+. Moayed previously appeared in two other MCU projects, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel, and he is now set to play a role in his third Marvel Studios production thus far.

Deadline officially confirmed Moayed's casting in Wonder Man, bringing his Agent Cleary back into the fold alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams. However, details on his role are being kept under wraps ahead of Wonder Man's debut.

Marvel Studios

Introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Agent Cleary worked with the Department of Damage Control, arresting Peter Parker for his actions as Spider-Man. He also interviewed Peter, Ned Leeds, MJ, and Aunt May in order to get to the bottom of Peter's work as a vigilante. He showed up again in 2022's Ms. Marvel, investigating Ms. Marvel before seeing his coworker, Sadie Deever, go off the rails in hunting Kamala Khan down.

Wonder Man will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams as he navigates the MCU's take on Hollywood, exploring his origins as an actor before becoming the franchise's newest hero. Created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, the cast also features Sir Ben Kingsley in his return as Trevor Slattery. Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ in December 2025.

What To Expect From Arian Moayed in Wonder Man

Viewing Moayed's history in the MCU, fans may see a slightly more evolved take on his character in Wonder Man. However, considering his experience with MCU heroes who are in the early stages of their work as heroes, many expect him to investigate the first rumblings of what Simon Williams will get himself into.

While plot details remain unconfirmed, the MCU's second Los Angeles-set series (after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) will embrace the Hollywood glitz and glam as Abdul-Mateen II's hero goes through his early bouts of action. Most likely, Simon will have an accident or two on Damage Control's radar, which would naturally lead Moayed's Agent Cleary to head west and investigate.

With five months remaining until Wonder Man comes to Disney+, the story and cast remain almost entirely unknown (outside of a few seconds of footage released in a Coming Soon video in July 2025). Once a full trailer comes online and more details are released about the story, fans will have a better idea of how Cleary and the rest of the cast fit into this show and how it will add to the ground-level action being developed for Phase 6.