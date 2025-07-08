Disney+ Confirms 9 Biggest Releases For the Rest of 2025

Disney+ has laid out a stellar lineup of movies and shows for the back half of 2025. The Disney-owned streamer has already had a big year with the releases of Andor, Daredevil: Born Again, and Paradise. That isn't slowing down anytime soon with a new batch of original and returning series set for release later this year.

In its latest 'Coming Soon in 2025' sizzle reel, Disney+ has revealed the eight biggest upcoming series and films on the platform over the next six months. Some popular series, like Star Wars: Visions and Marvel Zombies!, are also set for release in 2025 but were absent from the video. However, the highlighted titles make for a strong slate on Disney+.

The Biggest New Disney+ Movies & Shows Streaming in the Rest of 2025

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

A new true crime tale from Disney+ and Hulu is The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a dramatization of the true story of Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of her roommate in 2007. Grace Van Patten stars as Knox, and the ensemble cast includes Rebecca Wisocky, Crosby Fitzgerald, and Joe Lanza. The series premieres on August 20.

All's Fair

Ryan Murphy's next big-budget series is set for Disney+ later this year. All's Fair is a legal drama starring Kim Kardashian as a divorce lawyer leading an all-female firm in Los Angeles. Also part of the cast are Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Glenn Close.

King of the Hill

After 15 years off the air, King of the Hill returns in a new revival from Hulu with original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning. The animated sitcom follows the Hill family and their everyday lives in the fictional city of Arlem, Texas. New episodes of the revival will begin streaming on August 4, 2025.

Wonder Man

The MCU's next and last live-action TV series of the year is Wonder Man, a comedy about Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a super-powered actor auditioning to star in a superhero TV series. Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Ben Kingsley is also set to appear in the show as Trevor Slattery, another in-universe actor in the MCU.

Alien: Earth

The first TV series based on Ridley Scott's Alien franchise will premiere on Disney+ on August 12. Alien: Earth is the first instalment in the franchise to take place on humanity's home planet and explores what happens when the Xenomorph is let loose on Earth. The series is from Fargo's Noah Hawley and stars Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

The hit comedy crime series Only Murders in the Building is returning for its fifth season in 2025. The residents of the Arconia will once again be wrapped up in solving another murder in Season 5, with core cast members Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep returning.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' second season will adapt the next book in Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy series. The Sea of Monsters takes Percy and his friends on a quest to find the Golden Fleece, where they encounter dangerous new mythological foes. The second season will be released at some point in December.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

The Disney Channel original film musical franchise Zombies continues with its fourth instalment in 2025: Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. The films follow the human-zombie love story between Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly), and in the new sequel, the duo embark on a post-college road trip that brings them into contact with two new groups of monsters.

Chad Powers

Glen Powell co-creates and stars in the new Hulu series Chad Powers, where he plays a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself as the titular character and joins a struggling football team to try and revive his career. The series is also overseen by Loki's Michael Waldron, and co-stars Steve Zahn and Toby Huss.

