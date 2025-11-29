Watch: Iron Man 3 Star Returns In New Video Ahead Of Their 2026 MCU Comeback

Marvel Studios just debuted a new Wonder Man promo that brings back Iron Man 3 villain Trevor Slattery in a hilarious way before the 2026 Disney+ series. Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley joined the MCU in 2013 as Trevor Slattery, an actor hired to impersonate the terrorist known as The Mandarin. After that shocking twist left him in hot water with Tony Leung's Wenwu, the real Mandarin, in Shang-Chi, he would ultimately escape his clutches with the help of Simu Liu's superhero himself.

Now, he is finally making a comeback on Disney+ in Wonder Man, a Hollywood satire comedy where he will co-lead alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, a fellow actor, lending nicely to his strengths. Wonder Man has been described as completing a Trevor Slattery trilogy that began in Iron Man 3, continued in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and will conclude in next year's Disney+ Hollywood satire comedy.

Marvel Studios took to X to share a new promo for Wonder Man, framed as an in-universe commercial from Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery for "The Slattery Method," offering a "master class" in the Thespian arts.

Marvel Television

Slattery declares, "Acting isn't a job. It's a calling," revealing one of his hilarious techniques, which begins with the "taking control of our breathing" and counting to 4000. Fans also see the apparent fruits of this labor, with footage of Slattery in front of the camera on one of his latest in-universe productions.

Marvel Television

The full "Slattery Method" promo can be watched below, but that is only the beginning of Marvel Studios' meta marketing campaign for Wonder Man:

The studio is going all-in on the meta approach for Wonder Man's marketing, it appears, as posters promoting Slattery as an "Acting Coach to the Stars" have been spotted around L.A., tying in with its historic Hollywood setting.

Much like "The Slattery Method" promo, these promos ask onlookers to text "ACT" to 805-8-TREVOR (805-887-3867) for "Acting Tips." Following such instructions will yield an automated response, from which fans can sign up for regular updates from Marvel regarding Wonder Man in the two-month lead-up to its premiere.

Apple

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed that Trevor Slattery is the co-lead of Wonder Man, alongside Simon Williams, as the duo connects over their "love of acting," despite being "wildly different people."

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will premiere on January 27, 2026, with Ben Kingsley and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II being joined by Ed Harris, Zlatko Burić, Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, Arian Moayed, and more.

Trevor Slattery Has His Biggest Role Yet in Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Trevor Slattery's new status as an acting coach may explain how he meets Yahya Abdul-Matteen II's Simon Williams in Wonder Man. It seems likely the aspiring star will turn to the global sensation (in all the wrong ways) for advice before Slattery reveals the "huge opportunity" of auditioning for Wonder Man.

The trailer revealed, as expected, that Williams and Slattery will butt heads in auditioning for the fictional director Von Kovak's Wonder Man reboot. That said, Slattery's past with the Ten Rings may not be behind him, as a Disney+ promo indicated he is still a "problematic figure" for his time as The Mandarin.

Brad Winderbaum promised Entertainment Weekly that Wonder Man will complete a "three-act structure" for Slattery. He also promised that fans will find the Iron Man 3 villain's storyline "very earnest... [and] not cynical" in the show.

"It's for an MCU fan that knows the history of Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 to Shang-Chi to here. There is a very interesting three-act structure for his character, as well. I don't wanna spoil anything, but it's very sincere. It's very earnest. It's not cynical."

Marvel Studios could dive into some unique commentary about cancel culture through Slattery's lens, as it blocks the road to his superhero casting. Regardless, the role is Williams' to lose, especially as he already has three actual superpowers and is destined to become the MCU's real-world Wonder Man.

While Williams and Slattery may be going head-to-head for the same role, it seems they will build a close friendship and have a hoot of a time along the way. Not to mention, Wonder Man has a more pressing adversary to defeat.