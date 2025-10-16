Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum recently revealed the MCU's newest character trilogy, and (surprisingly enough) it included the upcoming Wonder Man series. Marvel Studios is set to unleash a wholly new-to-the-franchise hero, Simon Williams, early next year. This Disney+ streaming series is unlike anything seen in the MCU previously, taking a stab at a full-on satire that will poke fun at the entertainment industry.

Despite all this, Wonder Man is seemingly seen internally at Marvel as the culmination of an MCU trilogy. While speaking on the Phase Hero podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, revealed that Wonder Man could be viewed as a trilogy-ender for projects focused on Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery.

Talking about Kinglsey's history in the franchise, dating all the way back to Iron Man 3, Winderbaum poisted, "It kind of has this trilogy feeling:"

"It kind of has this trilogy feeling. After 'Wonder Man' Season 1 you can map out..."

The Marvel executive was then cut off by applause as he mentioned Wonder Man might be a multi-season affair.

Winderbaum said the Trevor Slattery trilogy includes Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the upcoming Wonder Man. He also mentioned the All Hail the King Marvel one-shot, which set up his return after the events of Iron Man 3.

Marvel Studios

Kingsley's Slattery was first introduced as the terrifying Mandarin in Iron Man 3, before it was revealed that the character was secretly an actor posing as the classic comic book character. He then returned in Shang-Chi as a prisoner of the Ten Rings, taken into their care after impersonating their fearless leader for all those years.

Now, in Wonder Man, fans will get a chance to see the character in his natural environment... Hollywood! The 2026 streaming series (which was recently bumped out of 2025) will center on Tinsel Town, offering a tongue-in-cheek look at the entertainment machine that Marvel Studios is firmly a part of. All eight episodes of Wonder Man debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

The Future of MCU Character Trilogies

Marvel Studios

MCU character trilogies are at the very core of the super-powered on-screen franchise. Foundational characters/teams have gotten distinct three-movie arcs with names like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor being just a few headliners on that list.

And that trend will seemingly never end. Even characters like Trevor Slattery seem to be getting a trilogy to their name!

2026 will also see the start of what appears to be another new trilogy with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This upcoming fourth film starring Tom Holland as the comic book wall-crawler will usher in a new era for the character. Holland himself has called it "the start of a new chapter," turning the page on what has become known as the 'Spider-Man Home Trilogy.'

It would not be that surprising if Brand New Day kicks off a new three-film arc for Holland's character, adding yet another trilogy to the list.

Additionally, next year will mark the end of the WandaVision triumvirate of projects, which includes WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest.

Other names who could get the trilogy treatment in the next couple of years include Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and Letitia Wright's Shuri/Black Panther.

Simply put, as long as there will be Marvel Studios, there will be MCU character trilogies in some form or another.