Avengers: Doomsday Trilogy Reportedly in Discussion at Disney

Marvel Studios is reportedly considering splitting Avengers: Secret Wars into two parts, thereby creating a new trilogy that would begin this year in Doomsday. These reports of Secret Wars splitting into two parts are nothing new, as the studio was said to be having "very, very early talks" about the notion in early 2023 when Jonathan Majors' Kang was still its villain. While those whispers went silent for some time, they are recirculating once again, but may carry more weight this time around, given that Avengers 6 is just months away from filming.

In the February edition of The Cosmic Circus' Q&A, scooper Alex Perez joined in on the recent rumors that Avengers: Secret Wars could become two parts, stating there is a "very high chance" it could happen. Such a decision would make Avengers: Doomsday's story into a true trilogy, with Doomsday, Secret Wars Part 1 and Secret Wars Part 2.

The outlet noted that Secret Wars' production, despite previously being approved to start shortly, has entered a "conditional start phase." The Cosmic Circus added that this shift prevents Marvel Studios from shooting Secret Wars until new contracts are completed, as has happened previously due to major shifts in production plans, such as splitting one film into two parts.

John Rocha offered a similar revelation on The Hot Mic podcast, proclaiming that not only is Doomsday "huge" and possibly three hours long, but also that Marvel Studios is "considering splitting Secret Wars into two parts."

Insider Daniel Richtman had a little more insight to offer regarding Secret Wars' potential two-part change, noting that a decision will be made "depending on the success" of Doomsday. It's unclear how such a plan would work logistically, given that Avengers 6 is scheduled to shoot this spring and will have wrapped production before Avengers 5 even hits theaters in December to assess its box office.

By contrast, MyTimeToShineHello indicated that plans to split Secret Wars into two parts were no longer in the works, as the studio "decided against it." It should be noted that, unlike the other more recent insider reports, MTTSH's statement came in November 2025, meaning plans may have evolved to revisit the two-part plan.

Will Marvel Studios Actually Split Avengers: Secret Wars?

A whole new Avengers trilogy, presumably released over three years, will undoubtedly sound appealing to Disney shareholders given the franchise's $1.9 billion average box-office per movie. That's not to say the decision would solely be financial, as Secret Wars is an epic story that could benefit from a longer runtime, but splitting the story would come with a host of logistical complications.

For one, adding Secret Wars - Part Two into the Phase 6 slate, presumably at some point in 2028, would greatly postpone the start of Phase 7. After all, the stories of Black Panther 3 and X-Men are likely to ride on the coattails of Secret Wars' ending, which sets up the MCU's much-anticipated soft reboot.

Even extending the Secret Wars production to two movies could pose issues, requiring renegotiations of contracts with key actors and directors. This could prove troublesome for the Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr., with the directing duo reportedly already taking home $80 million for the two confirmed Avengers movies and the Doctor Doom actor earning "significantly more" (via Variety).

Only time will tell which way Marvel Studios will go on Secret Wars' two-part dilemma, but it's tough to imagine anything actually changing. Instead, it seems more likely that Secret Wars will simply be a very long movie, following in the footsteps of Doomsday's reportedly long and possibly record-breaking runtime.

Unless Marvel Studios is planning to make that decision after Doomsday and shoot extra footage for a Secret Wars two-parter in reshoots next year, fans could get a better idea of what to expect at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The MCU is bound to have a major presence at Hall H this year to coincide with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, and there could be big updates too.