Marvel & DC Will Officially Start Filming 3 of Their Biggest Movies of All Time In 2026

Three major superhero films from both Marvel and DC are officially set to begin production in 2026. With blockbusters like Supergirl, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Clayface, and Avengers: Doomsday already on the horizon, both studios are simultaneously laying the groundwork for their 2027 lineups. Leading the charge are DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who are steering their respective franchises towards some of the biggest releases next year.

On the DC side, Gunn is methodically constructing his reimagined DCU from the ground up, placing key figures like Superman, Supergirl, and a roster of Green Lanterns at the center of his expanding universe. He's also managing a neighboring Elseworlds universe, creatively driven by Matt Reeves.

Meanwhile, Feige has his sights locked on Marvel's two upcoming Avengers films, a make-or-break effort to recapture the cultural dominance that once made the MCU an unstoppable force at the global box office.

Both 2026 and 2027 represent pivotal turning points for each studio as they race to win back audiences and reestablish their footing in an increasingly competitive pop culture landscape.

However, three films in particular, all set to begin camera rolling this year ahead of their 2027 releases, stand out as the ones fans should be watching most closely.

Biggest MCU & DC Movies Filming in 2026

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Gunn's Superman Saga continues with Man of Tomorrow, the big kick-off to comic book films on July 9, 2027. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran confirmed at CinemaCon 2026 that cameras will begin rolling next week in Atlanta, GA.

Written and directed once again by Gunn, the film will see David Corenswet return as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult co-starring as Lex Luthor. In an exciting twist, Superman and Lex must team up to take on the threat of Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

The film's ensemble is stacked: returning stars include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, while Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as John Stewart from the HBO series Lanterns.

The latest casting addition is Adria Arjona, who may or may not be playing Maxima, an alien queen who has served as both an antagonist and a love interest for Superman in the comics.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

The MCU's Multiverse Saga finale, Avengers: Secret Wars, is gearing up for production later this year, though its exact start date remains fluid.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Secret Wars is set to begin principal photography this summer, with the Russo brothers currently in post-production on Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18 release.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Secret Wars is eyeing an August production start, a deliberate move that gives the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios ample time to wrap Doomsday's reshoots and post-production before shifting focus to the Phase 6 finale. Production is scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in England, just as Doomsday did in 2025.

The confirmed cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Sadie Sink, and many more heroes and villains from across the multiverse. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027.

The Batman 2

Warner Bros.

After years of delays and script development, The Batman 2 is officially on the runway. Deadline has confirmed that production is set to begin in June 2026, with filming taking place at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Liverpool, and Glasgow, Scotland.

Director Matt Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, completing it in June 2025, and Robert Pattinson has praised it as "extraordinary," teasing that the film will be "very, very different" from the original and will be "taking some big swings."

Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne/Batman, joined by Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barry Keoghan is expected to return as the Joker.

New additions to the cast include MCU alums Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, filling in major shoes left by Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, who's not expected to return on October 1, 2027.