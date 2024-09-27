The star-studded cast of Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4 includes Hugo Weaving, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce.

The latest episode of the Apple TV+ series titled, "Returns," dives deep into the origins of the Les Abres compound and its ties to Frank Harkness.

Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4 premiered on Apple TV+ on September 25.

Every Main Cast Member of Slow Horses Season 4 Episode 4

Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House and a skilled undercover MI5 agent.

In Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4, Lamb and the other Slough House agents are trying to cover for River who has faked his own death to go off the grid.

Lamb also speaks with Diana Taverner about protecting one of his own (River) while also spilling details about David Cartwright's location.

Oldman is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight trilogy, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden is back to portray River Cartwright, a Slough House team member who fakes his death to start his own investigation why his doppelganger almost killed his grandfather, David.

Faking his own death, though, leads to drastic ramifications as he becomes a target of the MI5 and Frank Harkness.

Lowden has credits in Dunkirk, The Gold, and The Long Song.

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas appears as Diana Taverner, the Deputy Director General of MI5.

In Season 4, Episode 4, Taverner tries to ask Jackson Lamb (nicely) about the Cartwrights' whereabouts, but the conversation went nowhere.

She is also disappointed with Emma Flyte, the head of security, after she finds out that she already knew that River faked his death. It even comes to a point that she would fire her if she makes another mistake.

Thomas previously appeared in Gosford Park, Only God Forgives, and The English Patient.

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Jonathan Pryce

At the center of Slow Horses Season 4's narrative is Jonathan Pryce's David Cartwright.

David is a retired MI5 officer and River's grandfather who is suffering from dementia. It appears that he holds valuable information that has ties to MI5 and Frank Harkness that could change the reputation of the agency forever.

Pryce's notable credits include The Crown, 3 Body Problem, and The Two Popes.

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Saskia Reeves

Saskia Reeves is back as Catherine Standish, an agent of the Slough House who is known for being alcoholic yet highly skilled.

Standish appears in Season 4, Episode 4 to help the others track down David Cartwright after he escaped from her clutches.

She later realizes that David might go to the old MI5 headquarters and they race against time to retrieve him again.

Reeves previously played DSU Rose Teller in the fan-favorite series Luther and even appeared in three episodes of the 2000 Dune television series.

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving brings Frank Harkness to life in Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4. The character is a former CIA operative who now works as a dangerous mercenary.

It is revealed in the previous episodes that Harkness impregnated several women in Les Arbres in order to raise children and transform them into soldiers.

This revelation is uncovered by River Cartwright, making him and his father a valued target for Harkness. This is not a random coincidence since the latest episode suggest that Harkness' past is tied with the Cartwrights.

MCU fans may recognize Weaving for his role as the Red Skull in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

The actor also appeared in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Love Me, and V for Vendetta.

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Rosalind Eleazar

Louisa Guy (played by Rosalind Eleazer) works for the Slough Team after being relegated to the team due to a failed tailing operation.

She is given the task to wait in the Park to intercept David Cartwright, but she encounters Flyte instead.

Eleazar's notable credits include Harlots, Deep Water, Class of '09, and more.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Another member of the Slough House team is Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander. She is also part of Lamb's team in trying to get to David Cartwright first before anyone else.

Edwards can be seen in Peaky Blinders, Luther, and Skins.

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Christopher Chung

Christopher Chung plays Roddy Ho, the Slough House's "man on the chair" aka tech expert whose expertise in hacking comes in handy from time to time.

Roddy helps Lamb and the others with their pursuit of David Cartwright in Season 4, Episode 4.

Chung appeared in Waterloo Road, Neighbours, and Night Bus.

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Kadiff Kirwan

Kadiff Kirwan portrays Marcus Longridge, a member of the Slough House who joins Jackson Lamb's mission to protect David Cartwright from Harkness and his men.

Kirwan starred in This Is Going to Hurt, This Way Up, and Dodo.

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

Joanna Scanlan

Moira Tregorian is another member of the Slough House who replaces Catherine Standish after she semi-retired from the team. The character is played on-screen by Joanna Scanlan.

Scanlan is known for her roles in The Larkins, Boat Story, and Wicked Little Letters.

Ruth Bradley - Emma Flyte

Ruth Bradley

Ruth Bradley portrays Emma Flyte, MI5's newly-promoted head of security who fails to capture David Cartwright, much to the disappointment of her boss, Diana Taverner.

She also failed to inform Taverner that she knew about the fact that River Cartwright faked his death.

After a gentle tongue-lashing from Taverner, Flyte is tasked to bring in David again to make up for her mistake.

Fans may recognize Bradley for her roles in Ted Lasso, Guilt, and The Gold.

James Callis - Claude Whelan

James Callis

James Callis stars as Claude Whelan, MI5's Director General who is in conflict with Taverner over the fact that River Cartwright faked his death and used a fake name to leave the country.

Claude even calls Taverner out for covering up the truth behind River's misdeeds.

Callis' notable credits include Castlevania, Star Trek: Picard, and Blood & Treasure.

Sean Gilder - "Bad" Sam Chapman

Sean Gilder

Sean Gilder reprises his role as "Bad" Sam Chapman, a former MI5 agent and David Cartwright's bodyguard who now works as a private investigator.

Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4 sees Chapman helping Lamb and the others retrieve his former boss, David, before he confesses the truth behind his ties to Frank Harkness.

Gilder can be seen in Shadow and Bone, The Gold, and Sherwood.

Khalid Laith - Tahir

Khalid Laith

Khalid Laith guest stars in Slow Horses Season 4, Episode 4 as Tahir, a client who is disappointed over Frank Harkness' failed assassination attempt and unexpected mall bombing in the previous installment.

Laith is known for his roles in American Assassin, Deep State, and The Devil's Double.

New episodes of Slow Horses Season 4 will be released every Wednesday on Apple TV+ at midnight PT.