Heading back to the gridiron, the seventh season of this CW drama serves as a soft reboot for the series.

All American Season 7 cast members

All American Season 7 is here, and it features a largely new cast that will take audiences back into the competitive world of high school football. 

The long-running sports drama has officially entered its second generation. Many original high school football team members have grown from budding high schoolers to adults.

That means new episodes will focus on a new class of characters, paired with several big names returning to their roots at the show's two central schools, Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High.

Every Main Character & Actor in All American Season 7

Bre-Z - Tamia "Coop" Coope

Bre-Z as Tamia
All American

All American mainstay Tamia "Coop" Coope (played by Bre-Z) is one of the few original cast members still standing when Season 7 comes around. Coop started in the series as the teenage best friend of Daniel Ezra's Spencer James but has grown up a lot since then. 

Season 7 sees Coop entering law school following a few years in college, dealing with the complicated journey that further education can provide. 

Bre-Z has appeared in all seven seasons of the hit CW drama but has also been a part of titles such as Empire, Fat Camp, and 16 Bars

Greta Onieogou - Layla Keating-Baker

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating-Baker in a grey dress in All American
All American

Another of the returning now-adults in Season 7 is Greta Onieogou's Layla Keating-Baker. Layla is the daughter of renowned music mogul JP Keatig, growing up as the richest girl on the block. 

Having left high school in the rearview, Layla is married to former Beverly Hills quarterback Jordan Baker and works in hospitality in the LA area. 

Onieogou's other credits include work on the All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming, 2005's Fever Pitch, and the James Caan-led Undercover Grandpa

Michael Evans Behling - Jordan Baker

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker in a green jacket in All American
All American

After starring as All American's prized quarterback Jordan Baker, Michael Evans Behling's longtime character steps on the other side of the sidelines in Season 7. 

The latest entry into the long-running CW series shows Jordan hanging up the pads and getting hired to coach at South Crenshaw High School after retiring from football last season. 

Behling can also be seen in The Flower That Never Wilts, Grey's Anatomy, and The Manny.

Alexis Chikaeze - Amina Simms

Alexis Chikaeze as Amina Simms smiling in a brown sweater in All American
All American

As the series' focus moves from its young adult characters back to the teens, Alexis Chikaeze's Amina Simms will be getting the spotlight. Now a teenager, Amina arrives at South Crenshaw ready to undergo the throes of high school. 

Chikaeze previously appeared in Miss Juneteenth and Rap Sh!t

Antonio J. Bell - Khalil Edwards

Antonio J. Bell as Khalil Edwards holding a football to his chest and wearing a plaid shirt in All American
All American

Another new main character being thrust to center stage in Season 7 is Antonio J. Bell's Khalil Edwards. Kahlil is a budding football star at South Crenshaw who has been taken under the wing of series mainstay Jordan Baker both on and off the field. 

Bell may be familiar to fans of Manhunt, Harriet, and Greenleaf

Osy Ikhile - Cassius Jeremy

Osy Ikhile as Cassius Jeremy in a white zip-up in All American
All American

Set opposite the now-adult Jordan Baker is Cassius Jeremy (played by Osy Ikhile). Cassius arrives on the scene as the new head coach of South Crenshaw's biggest rival school, Beverly Hills High. While he may look like a charming family man on the outside, he is anything but when it comes to gridiron. 

Ikhile's other credits include In the Heart of the Sea, The Legend of Tarzan, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Nathaniel McIntyre - Kingston "KJ" Jeremy

Nathaniel McIntyre as Kingston
All American

Nathaniel McIntyre brings Kingston "KJ" Jeremy to life as part of All American Season 7's largely new cast. KJ is a new transfer to Beverly Hills High and is the school's hard-nosed new quarterback. 

McIntyre can also be seen in The Equalizer, Horror Noire, and the Disney+ original Magic Camp (which was notably purged from the service in May 2023).

Kareem J. Grimes - Preach

Kareem J. Grimes as Preach in a washed out denim jacket over a grey shirt in All American
All American

Kareem J. Grimes' Preach has been a part of the series since early on, popping up as an LA gang member and part of the Crenshaw community. However, Season 7 sees him embracing a new life as a father as he sends his daughter Amina to South Crenshaw High for the first time. 

Grimes is best known for his appearances in Jarhead, The Vince Staples Show, and S.W.A.T. (which is in the middle of its eighth season on CBS).

Elijah M. Cooper - Yasi

Elijah M. Cooper as Yasi looking confused on a city street in All American
All American

Elijah M. Cooper takes on the role of Yasi, another student at South Crenshaw and the quarterback when Coach Jordan Baker takes over the job. 

Cooper's relatively young career has already seen the actor take on roles in projects like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, 9-1-1, and That Girl Lay Lay

Lauryn Hardy - Tori

Lauryn Hardy taking a selfie in a movie theater lobby
Instagram

Lauryn Hardy's Tori is the head cheerleader at Beverly High and becomes KJ's first friend when he transfers to the school. 

Outside of All American, Hardy has played parts in Criminal Minds, Mann and Wife, and The Affair

Terayle Hill - Marqui Edwards

Terayle Hill as Marqui Edwards holding a cigarette in his hand and sitting on a set of stairs in All American
All American

Terayle Hill takes on the role of Marqui Edwards. Marqui is Kahlil's single father, whose relationship with his son has gotten more complicated as the years have passed.

Hill's previous credits include Judas and the Black Messiah, Willy's Wonderland, and Block Party

Sasha Lance - Breonna Strong

Sasha Lance taking a selfie and holding her phone up in front of some leafy plants
Instagram

Breonna Strong (played by Sasha Lance) is another new inclusion for Season 7, joining Coop on her journey through law school. The two become quick friends, with Breonna's take on the law opening a new perspective for Coop. 

All American Season 7 marks Lance's major acting debut. 

All American continues with new episodes debuting every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.  

