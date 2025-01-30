All American Season 7 is here, and it features a largely new cast that will take audiences back into the competitive world of high school football.

The long-running sports drama has officially entered its second generation. Many original high school football team members have grown from budding high schoolers to adults.

That means new episodes will focus on a new class of characters, paired with several big names returning to their roots at the show's two central schools, Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High.

Every Main Character & Actor in All American Season 7

Bre-Z - Tamia "Coop" Coope

All American

All American mainstay Tamia "Coop" Coope (played by Bre-Z) is one of the few original cast members still standing when Season 7 comes around. Coop started in the series as the teenage best friend of Daniel Ezra's Spencer James but has grown up a lot since then.

Season 7 sees Coop entering law school following a few years in college, dealing with the complicated journey that further education can provide.

Bre-Z has appeared in all seven seasons of the hit CW drama but has also been a part of titles such as Empire, Fat Camp, and 16 Bars.

Greta Onieogou - Layla Keating-Baker

All American

Another of the returning now-adults in Season 7 is Greta Onieogou's Layla Keating-Baker. Layla is the daughter of renowned music mogul JP Keatig, growing up as the richest girl on the block.

Having left high school in the rearview, Layla is married to former Beverly Hills quarterback Jordan Baker and works in hospitality in the LA area.

Onieogou's other credits include work on the All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming, 2005's Fever Pitch, and the James Caan-led Undercover Grandpa.

Michael Evans Behling - Jordan Baker

All American

After starring as All American's prized quarterback Jordan Baker, Michael Evans Behling's longtime character steps on the other side of the sidelines in Season 7.

The latest entry into the long-running CW series shows Jordan hanging up the pads and getting hired to coach at South Crenshaw High School after retiring from football last season.

Behling can also be seen in The Flower That Never Wilts, Grey's Anatomy, and The Manny.

Alexis Chikaeze - Amina Simms

All American

As the series' focus moves from its young adult characters back to the teens, Alexis Chikaeze's Amina Simms will be getting the spotlight. Now a teenager, Amina arrives at South Crenshaw ready to undergo the throes of high school.

Chikaeze previously appeared in Miss Juneteenth and Rap Sh!t.

Antonio J. Bell - Khalil Edwards

All American

Another new main character being thrust to center stage in Season 7 is Antonio J. Bell's Khalil Edwards. Kahlil is a budding football star at South Crenshaw who has been taken under the wing of series mainstay Jordan Baker both on and off the field.

Bell may be familiar to fans of Manhunt, Harriet, and Greenleaf.

Osy Ikhile - Cassius Jeremy

All American

Set opposite the now-adult Jordan Baker is Cassius Jeremy (played by Osy Ikhile). Cassius arrives on the scene as the new head coach of South Crenshaw's biggest rival school, Beverly Hills High. While he may look like a charming family man on the outside, he is anything but when it comes to gridiron.

Ikhile's other credits include In the Heart of the Sea, The Legend of Tarzan, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Nathaniel McIntyre - Kingston "KJ" Jeremy

All American

Nathaniel McIntyre brings Kingston "KJ" Jeremy to life as part of All American Season 7's largely new cast. KJ is a new transfer to Beverly Hills High and is the school's hard-nosed new quarterback.

McIntyre can also be seen in The Equalizer, Horror Noire, and the Disney+ original Magic Camp (which was notably purged from the service in May 2023).

Kareem J. Grimes - Preach

All American

Kareem J. Grimes' Preach has been a part of the series since early on, popping up as an LA gang member and part of the Crenshaw community. However, Season 7 sees him embracing a new life as a father as he sends his daughter Amina to South Crenshaw High for the first time.

Grimes is best known for his appearances in Jarhead, The Vince Staples Show, and S.W.A.T. (which is in the middle of its eighth season on CBS).

Elijah M. Cooper - Yasi

All American

Elijah M. Cooper takes on the role of Yasi, another student at South Crenshaw and the quarterback when Coach Jordan Baker takes over the job.

Cooper's relatively young career has already seen the actor take on roles in projects like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, 9-1-1, and That Girl Lay Lay.

Lauryn Hardy - Tori

Instagram

Lauryn Hardy's Tori is the head cheerleader at Beverly High and becomes KJ's first friend when he transfers to the school.

Outside of All American, Hardy has played parts in Criminal Minds, Mann and Wife, and The Affair.

Terayle Hill - Marqui Edwards

All American

Terayle Hill takes on the role of Marqui Edwards. Marqui is Kahlil's single father, whose relationship with his son has gotten more complicated as the years have passed.

Hill's previous credits include Judas and the Black Messiah, Willy's Wonderland, and Block Party.

Sasha Lance - Breonna Strong

Instagram

Breonna Strong (played by Sasha Lance) is another new inclusion for Season 7, joining Coop on her journey through law school. The two become quick friends, with Breonna's take on the law opening a new perspective for Coop.

All American Season 7 marks Lance's major acting debut.

All American continues with new episodes debuting every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.