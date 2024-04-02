All American Season 6 brings back most of its regular cast members, including Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan.

The CW hit series chronicles Spencer James's journey as he tries to balance different aspects of his life, such as his rise to football stardom, romance, and friendships in Beverly Hills.

Season 6 continues to showcase the impact of Billy Baker's death on the rest of the characters while tackling the many personal changes in their lives.

All American Season 6 premiered on The CW on April 1.

[ All American: New Season 6 Release Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed) ]

Every Main Cast Member of All American Season 6

Daniel Ezra - Spencer James

Daniel Ezra

Daniel Ezra returns as Spencer James in All American Season 6.

Spencer is a rising football star recruited and mentored by Billy Baker. However, in Season 5, Billy tragically meets his end after trying to save students from a bus crash, leaving Spencer without a father figure.

In Season 6, Spencer is now focused on improving himself without Baker while also trying to protect his relationship with Olivia.

In an interview with Deadline, Ezra teased what lies ahead for Spencer in Season 6, teasing that his character is "very hyper-focused on the NFL now:"

“Spencer is very hyper-focused on the NFL now. His NFL dreams are almost like in touching distance now. In high school, it was like a fantasy. And then now he’s in college, it’s kind of become real. He’s focused on rebuilding this GAU team, but it’s a little closer now."

Episode 1 showed a great adjustment for Spencer and Olivia. The latter decided to stay in London for another year because she loves the "London version" of herself.

At the end of the installment, Spencer and Olivia's love grows stronger as they decide to rediscover each other and aim for a fresh start.

Ezra is best known for his roles in A Discovery of Witches, Prey, and The Missing.

Samantha Logan - Olivia Baker

Samantha Logan

Samantha Logan reprises her All American role as Olivia Baker, Spencer's girlfriend, Billy Baker's daughter, and a journalist.

Season 5 shows Olivia moving to London from Los Angeles in a drastic career move. As she returns home, Olivia must reconnect with Spencer to fix their relationship after growing apart.

Logan said in the same interview with Deadline that fans will see Olivia in a new light in Season 6:

“When we see her come back, we see her in this new light. She almost seems like herself again. I think her time in London was crucial for her growth and for coming into her own as a young adult.”

13 Reasons Why fans may recognize Logan for her role as Nina Jones. The actress also appeared in The Empty Man and Polaroid.

Bre-Z - Tamia “Coop” Cooper

Bre-Z

Bre-Z returns to the world of All American as Tamia “Coop” Cooper.

Coop, a well-respected lawyer, puts her career as her utmost priority in Season 6 while also reuniting with Patience to help her with her personal ordeal (she was stabbed and almost died in Season 5).

Bre-Z has credits in Empire, 16 Bars, and True to the Game 2.

Greta Onieogou - Layla Keating

Greta Onieogou

Greta Onieogou stars as Layla Keating, the richest girl in Beverly Hills on the verge of running her record label in All American Season 6.

Aside from her music journey, Layla has to deal with the ups and downs of growing up. The good news is she has her friends along with the ride.

At the core of Layla's story in Season 6 are her relationship with Jordan and friendship with Olivia (which will be tested again in the new episodes).

Onieogou previously appeared in Fever Pitch, Miss Sloane, and Undercover Grandpa.

Monet Mazur - Laura Baker

Monet Mazur

Laura Baker (played by Monet Mazur) is Billy Baker's wife and a tenacious attorney willing to go the extra mile to fight for what's right for her clients.

In Season 6, Laura is still reeling from her husband's death while also moving forward with her career as an attorney and a newly appointed professor.

Speaking with Deadline, Mazur opened up about how Laura would react to Jordan and Layla's next big step as they move forward with marriage:

“I think that…[Laura has] known Layla her whole life. That was maybe something everyone kind of always knew might happen, that it was sort of a natural, comfortable progression. I’m sure, after the loss of her husband, any sort of loving union is a joyous thing. So it was a good reaction.”

Mazur can be seen in Just Married, Torque, and 40 Days and 40 Nights.

Michael Evans Behling - Jordan Baker

Michael Evans Behling

Michael Evans Behling brings Jordan Baker to life.

As Beverly High's famous quarterback, Jordan has set its sights on playing for the NFL someday. His priorities, though, swiftly change in All American Season 6 as he looks forward to marrying Laura.

Behling's other notable credits include Grey's Anatomy, The Manny, and Empire.

Cody Christian - Asher Adams

Cody Christian

Cody Christian stars as Asher Adams, Beverly High's wide receiver known for talking smack during games.

Asher enters a new chapter as the team's new assistant defensive coordinator and is later promoted to head scout in Season 5.

As he embraces a new wave of responsibilities in his career, his personal life takes a major turn as he becomes a father.

Christian's most recognizable role is playing Theo Raeken in Teen Wolf. The actor also has credits in The Starving Games and Pretty Little Liars.

Karimah Westbrook - Grace James

Karimah Westbrook

Grace James is Spencer's mom who openly supports her son's career move to the NFL. The character is played on-screen by Karimah Westbrook.

Westbrook, via Deadline, said that Grace is expected to have mixed emotions over Spencer's potential departure from Los Angeles for the good of his career:

“There’s a lot of changes within the family, so I think for my character I’m just adjusting and finding the strength to let go, because I’m going to be an empty nester soon.”

Westbrook was previously featured in prominent roles in Suburbicon, The Rum Diary, and American Violet.

Chelsea Tavares - Patience

Chelsea Tavares

Chelsea Tavares reprises her role as Patience, Coop's romantic interest who was stabbed outside the Baker's residence in the Season 5 finale.

Amid her road to recovery, Patience made a splash in All American Season 6, Episode 1 after she successfully performed her song in Layla's music lounge.

The Last of Us Part II fans may recognize Tavares for her role as Nora in the video game. The actress also appeared in Fright Night, Unfabulous, and Animal Kingdom.

Jalyn Hall - Dillon James

Jalyn Hall

Jalyn Hall joins the cast of Season 6 as Dillon James.

Dillon is Spencer's (all grown up) younger brother who reunites with him amid his big career move to the NFL.

Hall is best known for his roles in The Crossover, The House with a Clock in its Walls, and Shaft.

Kareem J. Grimes - Cordell "Preach" Simm

Kareem J. Grimes

Kareem J. Grimes rounds out the main cast of All American Season 6 as Cordell "Preach" Simm.

Cordell is a former gang member who turns his life around after discovering he has a daughter named Amina.

Grimes had a memorable performance as Little Red in S.W.A.T. The actor's other notable credits include Jarhead, The Vince Staples Show, and For the Love of Jason.

New episodes of All American Season 6 premiere on The CW every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

