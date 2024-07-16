Fans are worried about the future of Samantha Logan's Olivia Baker due to the ending of All American Season 6.

All American returned for its sixth season on The CW in April. The season finale aired on July 15, just over one week before the entire season is to be put on Netflix on July 23.

The series is based on real-life football player Spencer Paysinger, who inspired the main character of the show, Daniel Ezra's Spencer James.

[ How to Watch All American Season 6 for Free Ahead of Netflix Release ]

Is Olivia Leaving All American?

The CW

A lot happened in the Season 6 finale of All American. Layla and Jordan can legally live in the Baker house since the deed is now in their name (thanks to Laura), Jordan accepted a position at South Crenshaw High to coach, and Coop was accepted into law school at both Yale and Golden Angeles University (GAU).

However, the biggest and most important moment was the long-awaited wedding between Spencer and Olivia.

Despite a few issues at the wedding venue, Olivia and Spencer got their happily ever after, which many fans cheered.

However, their marriage also meant that the two moved across the country to New York, thousands of miles away from where All American is set.

Deadline confirmed in June that All American lead Daniel Ezra would not return as a series regular in Season 7. However, it was revealed that he would appear in a guest star role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ezra was asked what his role will look like in Season 7 and beyond.

The star opened up about not being a series regular anymore but specifically let fans know that "[he] still [plans] on being there as much as they have [him]." Ezra also revealed that he "[plans] on directing" more episodes for the show as well:

"All we know for sure right now is that I’ll no longer be a series regular; I’ll no longer be the lead of the show, the face of the show. But I still plan on being there, as much as they have me. I still plan on directing, for sure. I still plan on keeping Spencer’s presence alive. But it’s time for us to send him off into the world as the man that we all watched him turn into."

Considering Spencer and Olivia left for New York together and are now tied together through marriage, it is likely that Samantha Logan will also be downgraded from a series regular in Season 7 and beyond.

Due to Daniel Ezra's comments, fans can likely expect Olivia to make sporadic appearances in the future alongside Spencer. Still, Logan and her character will likely no longer be featured on the show nearly as much.

Fans will at least feel better knowing that she could still hold a guest star role for future seasons.

[ Is Damon Leaving All American: Homecoming? Peyton Alex Smith's Character Future Explained ]

What Will Happen in All American Season 7?

It is too early to know exactly what will occur in All American Season 7, but the Season 6 finale did leave viewers with some teases about certain plotlines.

Since Coop was accepted to two different colleges, her decision on which to attend will be important. It is possible that, by the time Season 7 airs, she will have already chosen, but her journey through law school will likely be a focal point of the future.

Olivia and Spencer weren't the only couple to get hitched in Season 6, as Jordan and Layla did as well. Since they are still newlyweds, their relationship could provide a lot of drama, especially since Jordan will be starting a new coaching job.

Although fans may be a little disappointed that two of the main characters of All American likely won't be featured that much moving forward, there will still be plenty of different plotlines to keep viewers entertained and move the story along.

The first five seasons of All American are streaming on Netflix, and Season 6 will be added to the platform on Tuesday, July 23.