Fans would have been surprised to see Daniel Ezra's Spencer James return in All American Season 7 if the show hadn't spoiled it in a trailer for an upcoming episode.

All American returned for its seventh season on The CW on January 29, picking up after Season 6's finale left viewers knowing that the show was going to change.

After following a core group of characters since the show premiered in 2018, Season 6 said goodbye to a couple of mainstays, including Spencer James. In the midst of Season 7, many are wondering if All American will get renewed for an eighth installment.

Why Daniel Ezra's Spencer Left All American

The final few episodes of All American Season 6 were all about Daniel Ezra's Spencer and Samantha Logan's Olivia Baker.

Those two characters were major parts of the series from the very beginning, so when it was announced that they would not be returning as series regulars in Season 7, it only felt right for both of them to command a lot of the focus of their final few episodes as lead cast members.

At the end of Season 6, Spencer and Olivia finally had their long-awaited wedding. Fans followed their love story across multiple seasons of All American, so seeing them end up in a happily ever after situation was nothing short of satisfying.

However, since the two then moved across the United States to New York City, it meant that they wouldn't be featured on All American nearly as much in the future.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about not returning to All American as a series regular, Ezra noted that he still wanted to "keep Spencer's presence alive," teasing that he would make sporadic appearances on the show:

"I still plan on keeping Spencer’s presence alive. But it’s time for us to send him off into the world as the man that we all watched him turn into."

Fans have waited for Spencer's return ever since Season 7 premiered in January, and many felt like it would be a welcome surprise to see him show up again. However, the show recently spoiled when he will return.

Is Spencer In All American Season 7?

Following the release of All American Season 7, Episode 8, the series revealed a preview for Episode 9 (as shared via YouTube).

Many TV shows offer viewers a teaser for the coming episode, but this one was not edited in the traditional way with quick cuts and snippets from all throughout the coming episode.

Instead, All American released a 79-second scene that featured the return of Spencer James. The clip featured Spencer coming in to try and resolve the rivalry between Cassius Jeremy and Jordan Baker.

According to the released clip and the synopsis for the coming episode, Spencer and Darnell Hayes will take some of the guys out to see if they can get along.

This alludes that Spencer will be featured heavily in Season 7, Episode 9, but it doesn't give away if he will stick around for Episode 10 or return to New York.

It is possible that Episode 9 could be Spencer's only appearance in All American Season 7, so fans should enjoy the time they have with him.

All American Season 7 premieres new episodes every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.