Lucky's General Hospital 2025 Exit Scare Explained

General Hospital viewers are worried about saying goodbye to Jonathan Jackson's Lucky Spencer after his fate was left in the air following a shocking moment involving Elizabeth and Cyrus.

General Hospital is no stranger to scaring its fanbase regarding characters leaving the show. Just recently, many characters' (and their actors') fates have been questioned, and fans even had to worry about one of the most tenured names in the show's 60-plus-year history departing.

After Elizabeth and Cyrus had their scares as well, Lucky Spencer has his back up against the wall, as it is unclear if he will survive recent events.

Did Lucky Die in General Hospital?

General Hospital

In one of the latest episodes of General Hospital, Jonathan Jackson's Lucky Spencer heroically saved Elizabeth Webber (read more about her potential General Hospital exit here) from Cyrus Renault, the current main antagonist of the show.

Cyrus has been on a bit of a rampage lately, as it has been confirmed he was behind the murders of multiple characters. He has also been closely tied with Elizabeth, who he spied on twice.

Cyrus and Elizabeth's tension came to a head in one of General Hospital's latest episodes. After confessing to Elizabeth that he killed multiple people, Cyrus tried to keep Elizabeth from going to the authorities by injecting her with digitalis via a syringe.

However, Lucky heroically came to her rescue before that could happen, saving her from Cyrus. A scuffle ensued between Cyrus and Lucky, but Lucky was shockingly stabbed with the syringe.

Since the dose of digitalis in the syringe was lethal, many had no idea if Lucky would survive. If not, that would mean the character and Jonathan Jackson's time on General Hospital is ending.

Is Lucky Leaving General Hospital?

Due to Cyrus stabbing Lucky with a hazardous amount of digitalis, many are worried that he will die and be written out of General Hospital for good.

After all, Cyrus killed Dex and Sam, amongst other characters, so it would not be too surprising for the villain to take out Lucky.

However, it has already been confirmed that Jonathan Jackson (Lucky's actor) will return later in February, indicating that Lucky is not dead and will not die, at least from Cyrus' latest attempt.

On February 18, a different actor portrayed Lucky. Jackson had to be recast temporarily, so he was replaced by Days of Our Lives actor Guy Wilson. That is why Lucky looked different recently.

It was confirmed by a General Hospital spokesperson via Soap Opera Digest that Wilson would only play Lucky for a few episodes before Jonathan Jackson returns.

According to the report, Jackson returned to filming and will play Lucky on-screen again before the end of February.

So, since it was confirmed that Jackson is coming back, Lucky will not die. He will instead continue to be a vital part of General Hospital, with Jackson playing him, at least for the near future.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Lucky will be okay, but another General Hospital character may not be so lucky.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.