Is Elizabeth Leaving General Hospital In 2025? Exit Claims Explained

Rebecca Herbst's Elizabeth Webber might be in danger of leaving General Hospital after a recent 2025 storyline in the hit soap opera.

As seen recently with characters like Carly, General Hospital is no stranger to exits and comebacks across its 60-plus years on television. This continues to be the case with multiple characters this season as the landscape in Port Charles remains as malleable as ever.

Included in that mix is Elizabeth Webber, who has been portrayed by Rebecca Hurst for nearly three decades. First introduced in 1997, Elizabeth is the daughter of original series lead Jeff Webber, and she worked for a long time as a surgical nurse at the titular hospital.

Is Rebecca Herbst's Elizabeth Webber Leaving General Hospital?

Rebecca Herbst

Recent episodes of General Hospital have teased a potential exit for Rebecca Hurst's Elizabeth Webber.

In early 2025 episodes, Elizabeth gets involved with the investigation into murders committed by Cyrus as he faces his own potential exit from General Hospital. She visits Jason and Anna as she informs them about what she knows, feeling certain that Cyrus has already committed three murders.

Even feeling confident they have enough to put Cyrus away for good, she struggles to get the help she needs as Jason does not feel the police are up to the task.

Liz then goes through Cyrus' trash and finds boxes and an order for a box of syringes by Paul Damascus, which she says is a biblical reference.

While Liz continues pushing deeper into the investigation, Cyrus calls the hospital asking if Liz is there, claiming he wants to thank her for taking care of his mother. However, after learning she's left for the day, he puts a syringe in his coat pocket and leaves, implying Liz may be his next target.

Will Elizabeth Leave General Hospital?

While recent months have brought some shocking exits for the General Hospital family (see more on Sam's departure here), there is no confirmation of the same thing happening for Elizabeth Webber.

Herbst was previously lined up to depart her role on the show in 2011 as ABC (per The Mirror) officially confirmed she would no longer be part of the program. However, this was quickly overturned due to fan backlash, as ABC decided to bring her back for new episodes and keep her in the story.

Another round of rumors hinted she was in line to leave the series over a decade later in 2022. However, Herbst took on the task of shutting those down herself, sharing on X that she had not been fired, was not on vacation, did not have COVID-19, and was not inhibited from working at all.

In terms of the story, this season seems to be coming down to a potential showdown between Cyrus and Elizabeth, meaning one may not come out in great shape. For the time being, however, Elizabeth's tenure on General Hospital seems to be in no danger of ending.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are streaming on Hulu.