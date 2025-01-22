Is Carly Leaving General Hospital In 2025? Here's What We Know

Rumors have swirled for weeks now that Laura Wright could be leaving General Hospital, and many want to know how much credibility those have.

Laura Wright first appeared in General Hospital in 2005 as Carly Spencer. Since then, she has appeared in over 2,600 episodes, making her one of the most tenured cast members in the show's 62-year history.

In the recent past, Carly has rubbed some of the other characters the wrong way, causing a lot of tension between her and others, potentially setting Wright up to exit the show.

Laura Wright's Potential General Hospital Exit Explained

Many fans are starting to worry as it is becoming more likely that Laura Wright will leave General Hospital and her character, Carly Spencer, will be written off the show.

The discourse surrounding Wright's future status on the show began when a few social media posts from 2024 blatantly stated that she was getting ready to leave General Hospital.

At first, it seemed as though the rumors were just shots in the dark and without basis, but some events began happening on the show to make fans at least raise an eyebrow and question whether she was actually preparing to leave.

Carly has recently been tied up in a storyline with Willow and Michael. In an early December episode, Carly confronted Willow about cheating on Michael. This led to the revelation that Willow was planning to completely leave town with her and Michael's children.

Carly was then forced to make an important decision - tell Michael or let Willow go through with her plan.

This put Carly in an interesting situation that many fans believed could lead to Carly being written off the show. It was even possible that she could have been killed depending on how Michael reacted. However, something unexpected happened.

More recently, Michael suffered a horrible injury. While at Sonny's penthouse (Sonny recently had his own General Hospital exit scare), an explosion occurred that left Michael hospitalized with third-degree burns on over 40 percent of his body.

This obviously meant that Michael would need extremely tender care, which eventually led to another major twist - there is a clinic in Germany that has a spot reserved for Michael thanks to Carly.

Of course, going to Germany is a big decision that could lead to Michael leaving General Hospital for good. But the drama doesn't stop there, as Carly wants to go to Germany with Michael.

This obviously sent many fans into a spiral, since Wright and her character would almost definitely be written out of General Hospital if the character went to Germany.

While it seemed like there was originally no reason to believe the rumors that Wright was leaving General Hospital, now things are looking a little different.

Will Laura Wright Leave General Hospital?

Michael going to Germany is pretty much a guarantee at this point. Not only does the character need desperate attention from the specialist who lives over there but the actor who plays Michael (Chad Duell) already confirmed he would be leaving the show.

So, if Carly goes with Michael, which seems likely at this point, she will likely also be saying goodbye to General Hospital.

In an Instagram post from Wright shared on December 31, 2024, she thanked all of General Hospital's fans for their support:

"'GH' Baby!!!! So much gratitude to all the 'GH' fans for your love and support Let’s go 2025!!!!! Love you guys !!!"

While this wasn't necessarily a goodbye, it does seem strange that she would make a post like that not even a month prior to her character being put in a position to leave the show.

Anything is possible, though. Carly might make a last-minute decision to not go to Germany, which would likely mean she would remain on the show. However, at this point, fans should be prepared to say goodbye to Carly and Wright sometime very soon.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are streaming on Hulu.

