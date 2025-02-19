Cyrus' General Hospital 2025 Exit Scare Explained

General Hospital’s Cyrus was at the center of a dramatic exit scare as the show returned for new 2025 episodes.

General Hospital has been a staple of the soap opera scene for over six decades, bringing intense reveals and gasp-inducing moments weekly. 2025 has already seen its fair share of potential departures before eyes turn to Jeff Kober’s Cyrus Renault.

Cyrus has been a core antagonist in the series since early 2020. He is the son of Gordon and Florence Grey and the brother of attorney Martin Grey.

Is Cyrus Leaving General Hospital for Good?

Jeff Kober

Recent developments from General Hospital revealed Cyrus Renault to be the man behind multiple killings, including the murder of Pautauk and Austin at Austin’s cabin.

Interestingly, there appears to be no real connection between Austin and the patients at Turning Woods and General Hospital, all of whom have been killed. This leads many to believe Cyrus is a sociopath who has no issue killing anybody in his path.

As the bodies piled up, numerous characters suspected Cyrus was the killer behind it all. This also sets up more than half a dozen players who could be in line to try to kill Cyrus in the coming weeks, although the expectation is that fans will learn more about his motivations first.

Part of his potential motivations seem to be a fixation on Elizabeth and Lucky, as he spied on Elizabeth twice. However, he also claimed he had had enough violence in his life and wanted to move toward peace.

Now, these events have viewers wondering if Cyrus’ time on the show is ending (see more on another possible General Hospital exit here).

What Is Happening With Cyrus on General Hospital?

As of writing, there appear to be no signs or confirmation that Kober is leaving his role at General Hospital as Cyrus, even with so much speculation.

Also important to remember is that this is not the first time Cyrus has vacated his position on the series. After only his first year of work, Kober’s character was shot and subsequently sent to a maximum security prison, where he spent an extended period of time.

Plenty of drama is still waiting to unfold as viewers itch to find out whether Cyrus will be captured or killed or if he will escape punishment for the foreseeable future.

Kober has made no public comments about wanting to leave or possibly vacating his position on the series. Unfortunately, all fans can do now is wait to discover how the story unfolds.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. ET, and past seasons are streaming on Hulu.