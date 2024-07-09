Many are worried about the future of Peyton Alex Smith's All American: Homecoming character Damon Sims following the premiere of The CW show's third and final season.

Acting as a spin-off of the flagship All American series that is ongoing, All American: Homecoming follows two main athletes (a tennis and a baseball player) as they navigate university life at Bringston University, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the TV show, Peyton Alex Smith's Damon is one of the main characters who rejected the MLB draft to play baseball for the school.

[ Full Cast of All American Season 6 Cast - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos) ]

Is Damon Leaving All American: Homecoming?

The CW

The All American: Homecoming Season 3 premiere began and established a lengthy time jump since the Season 2 finale.

Specifically, it had been over a year since the events of the Season 2 finale, but it was revealed that Simone and Damon continued their relationship.

However, it was also revealed that two of the college's major sports programs had been entirely cut, one of which was baseball.

Therefore, if Damon's hopes to be a professional baseball player were to stay alive, he would have to find another route.

Coach Marcus helped Damon secure a position on a private club team. The only issue is that the team is outside the United States (and, obviously, Atlanta, Georgia), in the Dominican Republic.

So Damon and Simone decided to officially part ways so that he could focus on his baseball career, resulting in a heartbreaking break-up scene. However, the door was left open for the couple to get back together at some point in the future.

Due to the events of the Season 3 premiere, many fans are now worried if Damon will be seen again on All American: Homecoming, especially considering Season 3 will end the show.

In July 2023, Deadline reported that Peyton Alex Smith was downgraded from a series regular to just a recurring status.

Speaking to TV Line in October 2023, All American: Homecoming showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll elaborated on Smith's status for the third and final season, explaining that "he just won't be a series regular" and that he "isn't off the show" completely:

"Peyton isn’t off the show; he just won’t be a series regular, which is not just the case for him but other cast members as well."

Carroll also said that, although Smith won't be on the show as much, "the character of Damon and his impact at the school will continue on:"

"What I can say about that is that the character of Damon and his impact at the school will continue on. The essence of what is at the heart of the Homecoming story for both characters, both sports, the pursuit of a dream for this ensemble cast… all of that stays the same."

In another interview with Deadline, series lead Geffri Maya (who plays Simone) was asked about the decision to split her character and Damon.

When specifically asked if she felt a certain way about the direction of the story, Maya revealed that she "[doesn't] really go into it in that way" and that she "[honors] and [respects] every decision:"

"To be quite honest with you, I don’t really go into it in that way. But at the end of the day, I’m a performer. I’m an artist. So I honor and respect every decision, and my goal is just play it truthfully, and honor my role and honor my artistry. I was ready for any decision. I think who we need to be concerned about is the fans. Me, I’m just there to provide a service and to give back to the stories and the character."

Maya then talked about the journey she has been on with her character, stating that she "[feels] like Simone and Damon had served each other's purpose in each other's lives:"

"I love Simone so deeply, and I love the journey that she’s been on. Relationships come and they go, and at the end of the day, I feel like Simone and Damon had served each other’s purposes in each other’s lives. You know what I mean? I think it was the right direction."

The actress also mentioned that she and Smith did justice to their characters and the story and that "the people who love the show will also honor and respect the journey," just as they have as actors:

"I think that, like I said before, Peyton and I, we played our part, and we played it well, and we service the story, and I think that the people who love the show will also honor and respect the journey as well."

[ How to Watch All American Season 6 for Free Ahead of Netflix Release ]

Where Will All American: Homecoming Season 3 Go Now?

With Damon not at the forefront of the big picture any longer, more focus will likely be put on Simone's story.

However, as the showrunner teased, Damon's impact will still be felt, and his relationship with Simone will likely still play a major role in the story.

Damon and Simone's time together will always stay with her, and Damon will continue to motivate her even if he is not physically there.

However, since it was confirmed that Peyton Alex Smith will still have a recurring role in Season 3, fans can expect to see him some more before the series ends when Season 3 is over.

Some aspects of the story have not been revealed, and it is possible (and maybe even likely) that the show will end on a high note with Damon back on-screen with Simone.

New episodes of All American: Homecoming are released every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.