Geffri Maya returns to lead the cast of All American: Homecoming Season 3 as it enters its final chapter.

All American: Homecoming is a spinoff of The CW's All American focusing on Simone Hicks' journey at Bringston University as she deals with school, sports, and a love triangle between her, Lando, and Damon.

All American: Homecoming Season 3 premiered on The CW on July 8.

Every Main Cast Member of All American: Homecoming Season 3

Geffri Maya - Simone Hicks

Geffri Maya

Geffri Maya brings Simone Hicks to life in All American: Homecoming Season 3.

Simone is a passionate tennis player who will do just about anything to achieve her dreams and reach the top, but doing so in an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) institution is not a walk in the park.

Aside from a grueling time with her studies and her sports career, Simone also has to deal with a brewing love triangle that forces her to choose between Damon and Lando.

Season 3 sees Simone in her junior year (which was a major time jump for this season) and the revelation that she chose Damon instead of Lando.

The final season also showcases Simone dealing with the news that Bringston's sports funding will be cut, meaning that two teams will be eliminated.

Maya is known for her roles in Private Practice, Tether, and WTF, Baron Davis.

Cory Hardrict - Coach Marcus Turner

Cory Hardrict

Cory Hardrict returns as Coach Marcus Turner, the assistant baseball coach at Bringston University.

In Season 3, Coach Marcus helps Damon to secure a spot on a professional and private baseball club which could lead to an eventual career in the MLB (Major League Baseball).

Marcus also has to deal with the sudden reappearance of his ex-wife, much to the surprise of Amara back in Season 2. He desperately apologizes to Amara after the tension that occured.

Hardrict can be seen in November Criminals, American Sniper, and Brotherly Love.

Peyton Alex Smith - Damon Sims

Peyton Alex Smith

After starring as a series regular in the first two seasons, Peyton Alex Smith has been relegated to a recurring role in Season 3 as Damon Sims.

Damon is a popular baseball player at Bringston whose world is shattered when he learns that the school will cut down the funding of the baseball team by the time Season 3 begins.

Despite that, Coach Marcus gives him an opportunity to grab a spot at a professional club in the Dominican Republic, meaning that he has to leave Atlanta for his career.

As for the love triangle between him, Lando, and Simone, the latter ends up choosing him, but the latest career move presents a setback in their fledging romance.

Smith has credits in Detroit, Mad Money, and The Quad.

Kelly Jenrette - Amara Patterson

Kelly Jenrette

Kelly Jenrette plays Amara Patterson, Simone's aunt and Bringston University's Executive President. Similar to Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly also has less screen time in Season 3 after being relegated to a recurring role from her original series regular status.

Amara is devastated to learn about the funding issues surrounding Bringston University that led to the baseball team being cut.

The final season also explains why Amara will only have a recurring appearance since it is revealed that she will have a part-time commitment in Washington D.C. as the HBCU's vice president.

Jenrette's notable credits include Honor Student, The Handmaid's Tale, and Grandfathered.

Sylvester Powell - Jessie "J.R." Raymond Jr.

Sylvester Powell

Sylvester Powell is back as Jessie "J.R." Raymond Jr., Damon's brother, Gabrielle's boyfriend, and one of Bringston's rising baseball stars.

J.R. was diagnosed with plastic anemia back in Season 2. The good news is he successfully recovered at the beginning of the final season.

Powell previously appeared in Two Wolves, Five Points, and The Chosen Ones.

Camille Hyde - Thea Mays

Camille Hyde

Camille Hyde joins the cast of All American: Homecoming Season 3 as Thea Mays.

Thea is Bringston's "queen bee" who is also passionate about tennis.

Fans may recognize Hyde for her roles in American Vandal, Katy Keene, and The Wedding Year.

Mitchell Edwards - Cam Watkins

Mitchell Edwards

Mitchell Edwards stars as Cam Watkins, the office secretary of the Executive President (aka Amara's assistant) at Bringston and a football prodigy.

Edwards can be seen in Spinning Out, The Fix, and The Infiltration.

Netta Walker - Keisha McCalla

Netta Walker

Netta Walker is part of Season 3's cast as Keisha McCalla, the self-proclaimed leader of Bringston and one of Simone's friends.

It is revealed that Keisha was instrumental in JR's recovery since she offered her bone marrow to him. However, the operation led to complications that sidelined her dancing career for months.

Walker's other major credits include playing Keisia in The Big Leap and Shelby in Chicago Fire.

Martin Bobb-Semple - Orlando 'Lando' Johnson

Martin Bobb-Semple

Martin Bobb-Semple is Orlando 'Lando' Johnson, Damon's rival not only in baseball but in Simone's heart as well.

Although Simone chose Damon over Lando, Damon's new career move to the Dominican Republic allows Lando to swoop in and potentially be Simone's new love interest in the final season.

Bobb-Semple's other recognizable roles include playing Evan Neiman in One of Us Is Lying, Alex in Free Rein, and Thomas James Ross in Pandora.

Derek Rivera - Santiago Reyes

Derek Rivera

Derek Rivera reprises his role as Santiago Reyes, Damon's baseball teammate who remains optimistic about the funding issues of the school that affected the team.

Rivera is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Guitar Man, and 13 Reasons Why.

Sabrina Revelle - Coach Elaine Loni

Sabrina Revelle

Playing Bringston's tennis coach is Sabrina Revelle as Coach Elaine Loni.

Coach Loni reminds the students to leave the funding issue alone and let the grown-ups handle it to avoid commotion and bad press.

Revelle previously appeared in Animal Kingdom, Champaign ILL, and Zac and Mia.

Rhoyle Ivy King - Nathaniel Hardin

Rhoyle Ivy King

Rhoyle Ivy King's Nathaniel "Nate" Hardin is another one of Simone's closest friends who is always ready to help her when things go rough.

Simone seeks the help of Nate's boyfriend to write an article about the changes that are happening in Bringston so that the public will be aware of the school's funding issues.

King has credits in Pose, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Good Trouble.

Joe Holt - Jessie

Joe Holt

Joe Holt returns as Jessie, Damon and JR's father who tries to keep his boys together after learning about the news regarding the baseball team being shut down due to funding issues.

Holt's major credits include appearances in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Punisher, and Delilah.

New episodes of All American: Homecoming Season 3 premiere on The CW every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Seasons 1 and 2 of All American: Homecoming are now streaming on Netflix.

