All American: Homecoming Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Update (Report)

Season 3 of All American: Homecoming received a new release window, and it's both good and bad news for fans of The CW series.

A spin-off to The CW's All American, Homecoming stars Geffri Maya's Simone Hicks who, after All American Season 3, left Los Angeles to pursue a professional tennis career at Bringston University.

All American: Homecoming's New Release Window

CW

According to a new Deadline report, Season 3 of All American: Homecoming will air in Summer 2024.

In the past, the spin-off aired during the regular broadcast season with Season 1 premiering in February 2022 and Season 2 in October of the same year.

While fans now know when to expect new episodes, Homecoming's new summer release window, preceded by new budget constraints, suggests the show is on shaky ground.

The report claims the odds are tilted in favor of the show's cancellation, meaning Season 3 might be Homeocming's last.

When Will American: Homecoming Season 3 Debut?

The release date for All American: Homecoming Season 3 has yet to be revealed.

However, this new season is reported to be released after All American's 15-episode sixth season which premiered on April 1.

If Season 6 continues its weekly releases without interruptions, the finale is expected to air on July 8.

And if no further changes await All American: Homecoming, Season 3 episodes will likely premiere after this July 8 date.

Seasons 1 and 2 of All American: Homecoming are streaming now on Netflix.

