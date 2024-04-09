All American: Who Is DuJuan Johnson? Tribute Explained

Season 6, Episode 2 of The CW's All American included a tribute to DuJuan Johnson at the end of the episode before the credits rolled.

DuJuan Johnson's All American Tribute

At the end of All American Season 6's Episode 2, the show included a heartfelt tribute to DuJuan Johnson, who passed away in June 2023 at the age of 48.

At the end of Episode 2 of All American, a black card came up on the screen with the tribute to Johnson on it. It specifically said, "In loving memory of DuJuan Johnson, 1975 - 2023."

It is unclear how Johnson was involved with All American, but film director Dan Ringey (who worked on projects such as Ozark and Knox Goes Away) posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter) to honor Johnson and his work.

Ringey revealed in one of his posts that he and Johnson "met in college" and eventually "made some short films together:"

"DuJuan was one of the 1st people I met when I started my adventure in filmmaking. We met in college and quickly we developed a friendship based on our love of cinema and cigarettes. We would spend hours talking about films we enjoyed and even made some fun short films of our own."

The director then stated the pair worked together professionally on many projects, with Ringey also revealing that Johnson was a member of "the locations department," so Johnson may have been on the locations team for All American:

"We must have worked together on 20+ projects of all sizes before he worked his way into the locations department. He really found something he loved and where he felt comfortable."

Ringey let fans know that Johnson "built himself a serious career working on some of the biggest movies and TV shows."

He also said that Johnson "told [him] about his recent projects," which likely would have included All American.

At the end, Ringey stated that DuJuan Johnson "was an awesome person who loved [the film] industry:"

"He was an awesome person who loved this industry. He knew how lucky he was to do what so many people dream of doing. I'm really bummed that we lost a great member of our movie-making family. I'll miss ya DuJuan."

No matter his role on the All American team, Johnson and his presence will undoubtedly be missed.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to DuJuan Johnson's family, loved ones, coworkers, and friends.

New episodes of Season 6 of All American are released every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.