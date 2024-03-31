All American Season 6 now has its official release schedule confirmed as new episodes are ready to debut on The CW.

The sixth season of the hit teen sports drama will take on plenty of intriguing storylines, with some of the main cast now eligible to enter the NFL draft as they are thrust into a new media-based spotlight.

Add that to the budding romance for Spencer James and Olivia Baker after Season 5, and fans are sure to be in for non-stop drama and thrills over the next 13 episodes in 2024.

All American Season 6 Release Schedule Confirmed

The CW officially confirmed the release dates and synopses for the first three episodes of All American Season 6.

New episodes will air on The CW every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The first new episode of Season 6 is scheduled to air on Monday, April 1, coming with the following official synopsis:

"It’s the start of a new school year and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft, placing Spencer at the center of the media spotlight. Olivia (Samantha Logan) returns to LA after being changed by her time in London. Layla (Greta Onieogou) plans for the opening of her new lounge which will feature Patience’s (Chelsea Tavares) first performance since being stabbed. Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (guest star Miya Horcher) navigate their new lives as parents to baby AJ."

One week later on Monday, April 8, Episode 2 will make its debut on the air as fans prepare for the story coming via its own synopsis:

"As the team heads into their first football game of the season, the media’s growing obsession with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to take a toll on him. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) opens up to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Laura (Monet Mazur) about what she’s been working on, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Coop (Bre-Z) help Patience (Chelsea Tavares) take back control of her life."

Finally, Episode 3 will be air on TV on Monday, April 15, with the synopsis available to read below:

"New changes on the field begin to create tension between Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) at the worst possible time. While working on her latest project, Olivia (Samantha Logan) deals with the emotional fallout of digging too deep into the past. Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) is forced to make a difficult decision after losing one of his star players."

The official release schedule for All American Season 6 can be seen below:

Episode 1 - April 1 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 2 - April 8 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 3 - April 15 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

The show then airs the next day on The CW's official app after episodes premiere on cable.

All American Season 6, Episode 1 will premiere on The CW on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

