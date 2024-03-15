The core cast of Station 19 returns for Season 7 with Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George leading the show's strong ensemble.

Station 19, a Grey's Anatomy spin-off, depicts the story of Seattle firefighters as they navigate the ups and downs of saving lives while also dealing with internal conflicts.

Station 19 Season 7 premiered on ABC on March 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Station 19 Season 7

Jaina Lee Ortiz - Andrea "Andy" Herrera

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Jaina Lee Ortiz plays Andrea "Andy" Herrera, the new captain of Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department.

At the end of Season 6, Herrera was named captain of the fire department, and the demanding nature of the job is expected to take a toll on her in the show's final season.

The trailer for Season 7 showed Captain Herrera telling her team that she would strive to become the “best captain the station has ever seen.”

As a firefighter and captain, Herrera is a tenacious and badass individual willing to do whatever it takes to protect her team and innocent people.

Fans may recognize Ortiz for her role as Detective Annalise Villa in Rosewood. The actress also has credits in Girls Trip, The After, and Grey's Anatomy.

Jason George - Benjamin "Ben" Warren

Jason George

Benjamin "Ben" Warren (played by Jason George) is a former surgical resident (from Grey's Anatomy) who later became a firefighter at Station 19. He is married to Miranda Bailey.

Warren's journey in Season 6 culminated in his receiving a medal for his bravery after he saved innocent lives during a firefighting mission.

Looking ahead to Season 7, Ben's continued efforts to save lives while supporting his family will be highlighted.

George is known for his roles in Sunset Beach, Breaking In, and Kidnap.

Boris Kodjoe - Robert Sullivan

Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe stars as Robert Sullivan, Station 19's lieutenant and Captain Andy Herrera's ex-husband.

In the Season 6 finale, Sullivan was annoyed that Herrera was named captain.

Despite that, he seems to be happy with his newfound romantic partner in Natasha (the pair shared a kiss publicly for the first time in the finale).

Kodjoe has credits in Resident Evil: Afterlife, Surrogates, and Addicted.

Grey Damon - Jack Gibson

Grey Damon

Grey Damon reprises his role as Jack Gibson in Station 19 Season 7.

As a firefighter at Station 19, Gibson's competitive spirit and honest demeanor make him one of the likable individuals in the Seattle Fire Department.

Gibson's journey in Season 6 ended with looking over Nanette (a pregnant lady who went into labor) and being one of the injured firefighters after the floor collapsed in the Firefighter's Ball.

In Season 6's final moments, Gibson collapsed on the floor after hitting his head. His recovery will be one of the main storylines in the first few episodes of the final season.

Damon previously appeared in The CW's The Flash, Aquarius, and Star-Crossed.

Barrett Doss - Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Barrett Doss

Barrett Doss stars as Victoria "Vic" Hughes, another firefighter from Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department.

Hughes is reeling from her breakup with Theo in the Season 6 finale, and it seems that she hasn't caught a break after receiving her fair share of ups and downs in love and life.

In Season 7, fans are hoping that Hughes will finally receive the happy ending that she deserves.

Doss is known for her roles in The Noel Diary, Marshall, and Iron Fist.

Jay Hayden - Travis Montgomery

Jay Hayden

Jay Hayden returns in Season 7 as Travis Montgomery, an openly gay firefighter at Station 19 who later decided to run for mayor.

The Season 6 finale showed Travis trying to save Michael Dixon (his rival) from certain death when the ballroom floor collapsed during the Firefighter's Ball.

Dixon's death could mean that Travis' ex-boyfriend and his son, Emmett, would return to attend his father's funeral. Emmett departed the show in Season 5.

Hayden has over 30 credits to his name, with roles in SEAL Team, The Catch, and Battleground.

Danielle Savre - Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Danielle Savre

Maya DeLuca-Bishop is a lieutenant at Station 19 married to Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop.

Maya's mental crisis was apparent throughout Season 6, leading to the postponement of her motherhood journey with Carina.

Hopefully, Maya's recovery in the latter part of the previous season could lead to a better future for the pair.

Savre previously appeared in Heroes, Malcolm in the Middle, and Supernatural.

Stefania Spampinato - Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop

Stefania Spampinato

Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (played by Stefania Spampinato) is Maya's wife and a doctor working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Carina's tenacious attitude is an asset in the workplace while her caring personality is quite needed after Maya's mental breakdown in Season 6.

Spampinato's notable credits include Darkness Falls, The Chosen Ones, and Two Wolves.

Carlos Miranda - Theodore "Theo" Ruiz

Carlos Miranda

Carlos Miranda brings Theodore "Theo" Ruiz to life in Season 7.

Ruiz is another lieutenant at Station 19 who acted as captain throughout Season 6. His newfound responsibility in the previous season led to several disagreements in the workplace due to his stubbornness.

Ruiz's personal life is also in shambles after breaking up with Victoria in the Season 6 finale. However, he seems to be on the path of recovery after being caught making out with Kate.

Miranda is known for his roles in The Bling Ring, Warrior, and Dallas.

Josh Randall - Sean Beckett

Josh Randall

Josh Randall reprises his role as Sean Beckett in Station 19's final season.

Beckett previously admitted that he needed help and pushed himself to rehab after being sober.

His condition led to a drastic turn in the day-to-day firefighting duties of the team since it jeopardized their mission to save lives at one point.

With Andy as the new fire captain, Beckett is poised for a redemptive arc in Season 7 as he tries to fix his mistakes.

Randall's most recognizable role is playing Mike Burton in Ed. The actor also appeared in Ozark and Quarry.

Merle Dandridge - Fire Chief Natasha Ross

Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge stars as Natasha Ross, the Fire Chief of the Seattle Fire Department.

Ross' blossoming relationship with firefighter Robert Sullivan has led to concerns that she might need to step down from her position as fire chief.

Ross will need to make a major decision in the final season about choosing between love and her career.

The Last of Us fans may recognize Dandridge for playing Marlene in the HBO series and voicing the character in the video game.

The actress also has credits in Alice's Wonderland Bakery and Truth Be Told.

New episodes of Station 19 Season 7 premiere every Thursday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

