All American Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date Gets Confirmed by The CW Following Gap Week

Following a surprising gap week, the CW confirmed the release date for All American Season 7, Episode 10.

The hit sports drama is ushering in a new era, transitioning from the high school football stars who built the series up over its first six years on the air to the next generation of athletes at Beverly Hills High.

Only four episodes remain in All American's latest season, and with no future plans announced beyond that (despite its creator's best intentions), fans have been on edge about where the show goes from here.

All American Season 7, Episode 10 Release Details Confirmed

The CW detailed its release plans for All American Season 7, Episode 10, and a shock mid-season gap week.

Fans were confused to find that the next episode of the hit sports drama was nowhere to be found in its usual Monday night time slot on April 7, airing a rerun from Season 7 instead of its hotly anticipated tenth episode.

In the wake of this sudden, albeit brief, timeout, the network revealed the official release date for the next episode and key details about its plot.

According to an official release from The CW, All American Season 7, Episode 10 now has a release date of Monday, April 14, 2025, airing in its usual 8 p.m. ET timeslot.

Titled "Tackling Problems," Season 7, Episode 10, will follow the Beverly Hills High Eagles as their last game of the season approaches. However, when "[Coach] Cassius decides to bench his starters, KJ fights for their right to play:"

"'TACKLING PROBLEMS' — The Eagles are nearing a record as the last game of the season approaches. When Cassius decides to bench his starters, KJ fights for their right to play. Amina returns from Baltimore, and she’s determined to save Khalil from the threats he’s facing. Khalil finally turns to Coop for help. Elsewhere, Layla helps Breonna and Coop find their way. Meanwhile, KJ and Tori’s relationship reaches a turning point, and Amina is surprised by Khalil’s actions. Lastly, Cassius and KJ get an unexpected visit."

The latest episode is written by Robert D. Doty and directed by series veteran Jes Macallan.

After this one-week call-on-downs, the hit high school football drama should return to its regular schedule, rolling right through into the last few episodes of Season 7 (which should fill out the rest of April if everything goes as expected).

What To Expect for the Rest of All American Season 7

Season 7 of All American has been one of change, and after more than two months on the air, it is set to end soon.

The show has had a lofty task ahead of it all season long, as it introduced audiences to a mostly new cast of teenage characters embroiled in the high-stakes world of varsity football (read more about the new cast here).

And, for the most part, the series has risen to the challenge. Its new Beverly Hills High football team is taking the school to heights never been before, seeking a record number of victories in this iteration of the team's inaugural season.

But, as Season 7 rounds into what might be its game-winning drive, the series could have a final last trick play up its sleeve.

Last week (Season 7, Episode 9) saw the exciting return of Daniel Ezra's Spencer James, a series mainstay who had previously been a part of the show as one of its primary football stars.

While Spencer's return was exciting, it raised some questions. The character's future is now unclear, with some pondering whether he could come back full-time and help Coach Cassius lead the Beverly Hills High Eagles to victory.

With only three episodes left and a future beyond that still in question, fans will have to watch intently to see where the series leaves its new team of football stars and the remaining adult versions of the characters they watched grow up over the show's first six seasons.