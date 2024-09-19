The 2024 NFL season is back, meaning the weekly Thursday Night Football (TNF) game has returned with a dynamite group of commentators.

Amazon Prime Video's exclusive iteration of Thursday Night Football, which started in 2022, represents a significant shift from traditional NFL broadcasting to streaming.

Having to create its own broadcast from the ground up, Amazon quickly recruited big names like former Sunday Night Football lead play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and producer Fred Gaudelli.

Now as a prominent stable of the weekly schedule for NFL fans, the rest of the lineup is filled with familiar faces.

Al Michaels

Al Michaels

The voice of Al Michaels is synonymous with NFL culture and history.

The 79-year-old has a storied NFL broadcasting career, spanning over five decades. He is best known for his 20-year tenure as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football on ABC from 1986 to 2005.

Michaels transitioned to NBC in 2006, where he became the voice of Sunday Night Football, calling multiple Super Bowls, including his most recent in 2022. That tied the record for most Super Bowls called by a play-by-play announcer (12).

He serves as the lead announcer for Thursday Night Football, bringing the most experience in the field and a general sense of top quality to the broadcast.

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit

After over two decades of focusing on college football, Kirk Herbstreit joins Al Michaels as the new color commentator for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite this new role, Herbstreit continues to fulfill his duties with ESPN, covering GameDay, Saturday Night Football, and the NFL Draft, maintaining a prominent presence in both college and NFL football broadcasting.

Some NFL fans still have mixed feelings on Herbstreit's ability to commentate NFL games heading into his third year with TNF.

Kaylee Hartung

Kaylee Hartung

Kaylee Hartung works as the sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football, bringing extensive sports broadcasting experience to the NFL.

In this role, she provides real-time updates, interviews with players and coaches, and on-the-ground insights during game broadcasts.

Hartung joined the Thursday Night Football team from the new beginning in 2022, marking her return to sports broadcasting after previous roles with networks such as ESPN and CBS News.

Charissa Thompson

Charissa Thompson

Charissa Thompson has a diverse broadcasting career before joining Thursday Night Football, beginning with roles on the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Network.

At ESPN, she co-hosted SportsNation and covered major sports events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl. After a stint at Fox Sports, where she hosted Fox Sports Live and NFL Films Presents, Thompson transitioned to Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

There, she hosts pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for Thursday Night Football, adding her nearly 20 years of experience to the broadcast.

Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth, a former NFL offensive tackle, had a distinguished 16-season career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. He earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

After retiring as the oldest offensive tackle in NFL history, Whitworth transitioned to a role as an analyst which he still performs for Amazon's Thursday Night Football.

Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez

Tony Gonzalez is a legendary former tight end, having played 17 seasons, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs and later the Atlanta Falcons. He holds records for most receiving yards and receptions at the position.

After retiring in 2013, he worked as a football analyst for CBS Sports and Fox Sports before being recruited to join Thursday Night Football as a studio analyst for the 2022 season and beyond.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick

An all-time NFL journeyman, Ryan "Fitzmagic" Fitzpatrick, a former quarterback with a 17-season career, played for an NFL-record nine teams and is known for having a massive beard and recording a passing touchdown with eight different teams.

After retiring, the former charismatic quarterback joined the Thursday Night Football team as a pre-game and postgame analyst.

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman

"When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gonna get!"

Richard Sherman had a standout 11-season career, including notable tenures with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was a key cornerback in the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom," helping them win Super Bowl XLVIII and reaching Super Bowl XLIX. Sherman was named to the Pro Bowl five times and earned All-Pro honors five times, including three first-team selections.

In 2022, he joined the other former players on the Thursday Night Football pre-game and postgame analyst table.

Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks is a well-regarded sports journalist and broadcaster, known for her work with various networks.

She began her career at scout.com, reporting on high-profile recruits, and later joined the Big Ten Network in 2014, where she hosted and reported on shows like BTN Live.

Rooks then moved to SportsNet New York and CBS Sports Network before joining the Thursday Night Football team. Her role with Amazon involves contributing to pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage.

Albert Breer

Albert Breer

Albert Breer is a prominent American football journalist known for his extensive coverage of the NFL.

In September 2024, Breer announced he has joined Thursday Night Football, where he will contribute to the studio coverage before and after each game.

Despite this new role, Breer will continue his other responsibilities with Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports Boston, and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch

Beast Mode!

Marshawn Lynch, known for his Earth-shaking running back play, had a notable NFL career spanning 12 seasons.

Lynch earned four Pro Bowl selections and led the league in rushing touchdowns twice. He was pivotal in the Seahawks' first Super Bowl victory, delivering one of the most memorable runs in playoff history with his "Beast Quake" touchdown.

On Thursday Night Football, Lynch brings his unique flair through the 'N ‘Yo City' segments, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cities hosting the games.

These segments, which include adventurous and cultural explorations, have been well-received and highlight Lynch's entertaining and charismatic style.

Prime Video will stream 15 Thursday Night Football games, and two special presentations, including a Black Friday matchup and a Wild Card playoff game in January 2025.