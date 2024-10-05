SNL's 2024 is finally here, sporting a cast of both new and returning comedic players.

It is a big year for NBC's beloved sketch comedy show. Not only is the latest seasons headed into an election (which is always fun as the series pokes fun at America's ever-unfolding political drama), but it is also the show's fiftieth season on the air, having first debuted back in 1975.

Season 50 will see a good majority of the SNL Season 49 cast return, with several new names and a myriad of special guests each and every week, celebrating the long-runnings staple of late-night TV.

Every Member of the SNL 2024 Season Cast

Michael Che

SNL

Comedian Michael Che is back in for SNL Season 50, serving as a writer, player, and (most prominently) one of the hosts of the weekly spoof news segment Weekend Update.

Che first joined the comedy variety show as a writer in 2013, before eventually taking on Weekend Update hosting duties alongside co-star Colin Jost in 2014. Che and Jost both served as head writers on the series starting in 2017, before handing off the job to Kent Sublette, Alison Gates, and Streeter Seidel in 2022.

Mikey Day

SNL

Mikey Day returns to SNL for his 11th season on the series here in 2024. The 44-year-old comedian has been a part of the series since coming on as a writer in 2013. He was promoted to be a featured player in 2016, and then part of the repertory cast in 2018.

Day is known for his zany on-screen characters, as well as hosting the hit Netflix reality show Is It Cake?

Andrew Dismukes

SNL

Andrew Dismukes is one of SNL's recent success stories, coming onto the series as a writer in 2017 at just 22 years old and eventually making his way onto the cast three years later at 25.

Dismukes has quickly become a fan-favorite amongst the SNL faithful for his boyish charm and quick wit.

Chloe Fineman

SNL

One of the biggest stars currently working on SNL has to be Chloe Fineman. Fineman first joined the series in September 2019, starting as a featured player before becoming part of the cast proper two years later ahead of Season 47 in 2021.

Fineman is a renowned impressionist, known for her range of different people she can easily embody on-screen. She has impersonated everyone from Drew Barrymore to Timothée Chalamet on the series, and even recently made the jump to the big screen starring in titles like Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Heidi Gardner

SNL

Serving as one of the longest-standing members of the SNL 2024 cast is Kansas City's very own, Heidi Gardner. Garnder first was introduced to SNL audiences as a featured player in 2017. She was eventually promoted to repertory status two years later in 2019.

Gardner is known for her outrageous characters and the many voices she can hop between in the series. She notably went viral during Season 49 for breaking character in a now-infamous Beavis and Butt-Head sketch featuring The Fall Guy's Ryan Gosling.

Marcello Hernandez

SNL

Marcello Hernandez holds a fascinating honor amongst the SNL cast. The Miami, Flordia native was the first comedian to join SNL born as a member of Gen Z (born August 19, 1997). Hernandez first arrived in the hallowed halls of Rockafeller Center's Studio 8H as a featured player in Season 48 of the series.

On the back of hit sketches like a string of Pedro Pascal-starring sketches titled "Protective Mom," Hernandez was promoted to a repertory cast member heading into Season 50.

James Austin Johnson

SNL

If Chloe Fineman is the female impressions specialist on the SNL cast, James Austin Johnson is the male one. Before working on the hit sketch comedy show, Johnson went viral for his online videos of him hilariously impersonating former U.S. President Donald Trump.

These online posts turned heads at SNL, prompting the comedian to get a featured role in the series starting in 2021. He has since been elevated to become a part of the cast proper, as well as starring in hit movies like Inside Out 2.

Colin Jost

SNL

Sitting alongside Michael Che at the Weekend Update desk every week is fellow cast member Colin Jost. Jost has been a part of the SNL world since 2005, coming onto the series in the early 2000s as a staff writer.

Upon the departure of former Weekend Update mainstay, Seth Myers, Jost took over his seat, also serving as head writer on the series in the wake of Myer's leaving the show. Jost has since stepped away from his head writing duties but continues to be a fixture of the Weekend Update desk.

Michael Longfellow

SNL

For Michael Long Fellow, Season 50 also marks his first as a full member of the SNL cast as opposed to a featured player. Longfellow joined the series in Season 48 alongside fellow cast members Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker.

The 30-year-old comedian is best known for his deadpan delivery and talent for telling these weaving tales leading into a knee-slapping punchline.

Ego Nwodim

SNL

Ego Nwodim's tenure at SNL dates back to 2018, making Season 50 her sixth working on the late-night series. In just six years, Nwodim has appeared in over 300 sketches, including several she has become known for.

Her most iconic characters in the series include Nunya Bizness and the table-shaking over-sharing Lisa from Temecula.

Sarah Sherman

SNL

New York native Sarah Sherman returns for SNL Season 50, marking her fourth season as a cast member on the long-running series.

Sherman truly is an enigma at Saturday Night Live, her off-kilter and bizarre sense of humor has resulted in some of the funnier moments of the series in recent years. Her Weekend Update guest spots where she constantly badgers host Colin Jost have been a particular highlight for fans since her arrival on the show.

Kenan Thompson

SNL

Kenan Thompson may as well be deemed a permanent fixture on the SNL soundstage. Season 50 marks 21 years for the comedian on the series, making him the longest-tenured SNL cast member ever.

Surely, as SNL ramps up its 50th-anniversary celebration, Thompson will be honored in some way, having been a part of the series for nearly half of its existence.

Devon Walker

SNL

The third SNL cast member to get promoted from featured player is Austin, Texas' Devon Walker.

Walker has been a part of the series since Season 48 and has gained a reputation for his impressions which include Frank Ocean, Michael Strahan, and Eric Adams.

Bowen Yang

SNL

Bowen Yang is yet another star amongst this current SNL cast. Yang debuted on the series during its 44th season in 2018 and has quickly become one of the show's fan favorites.

Yang has used his work on SNL as a jumping-off point to other appearances in TV and movies, popping up in titles like The Garfield Movie, The Simpsons, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Ashley Padilla

SNL

Joining SNL Season 50 as a featured player is comedian Ashley Padilla.

Padilla arrives in Studio 8H having cut her teeth as a member of the renowned comedy troupe, The Groundlings.

Emil Wakim

SNL

Another new addition to Saturday Night Live is Emil Wakim. Wakim joins the series as one of three new featured players in the series.

Wakim comes to the series having been named the New Face of Comedy at the iconic Just For Laughs comedy festival and has even performed live on The Tonight Show.

Jane Wickline

SNL

Jane Wickline is a new featured player on SNL, coming to the series on the back of making viral comedy videos on platforms like TikTok.

She was formerly a member of the Brooklyn-based online sketch comedy team, Stapleview.

New episodes of SNL debut on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET every Saturday before coming to Peacock the next day.