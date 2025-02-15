SNL 50th Anniversary Cast: Every Celebrity Returning For SNL 2025 Special

The SNL 50th Anniversary Special was always going to be a star-studded affair, but NBC revealed just how much so with the announcements of its official celebrity cast.

The beloved sketch comedy series will commemorate half a century on the air on Sunday, February 16, reflecting on the storied legacy the show has built.

This will include a variety show-like atmosphere featuring the return of beloved skits from throughout the years, big-name musical performances, and a lineup of notable alumni stepping back on stage in Studio 8H and performing for the live studio audience.

Every SNL Star Coming Back for the 50th Anniversary Special

In the lead-up to the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, NBC confirmed some big-name celebrities and SNL alumni set to return in the special TV event's cast:

Adam Sandler

Appearing for five seasons on SNL from 1990 to 1995, comedy legend Adam Sandler will step back into the hallowed halls of Studio 8H for the Anniversary Special. In his time on the series, he became known for his zany characters and comedic musical numbers.

Sandler is best known for appearing in A-list Hollywood comedies like The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Happy Gilmore (which has a sequel coming in 2025).

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler will return to SNL for its 50th after her time as a fan-favorite cast member in the early 2000s. Poehler appeared on the series for eight seasons from 2001 to 2008, including four co-anchoring Weekend Update with Tiny Fey and (eventually) Seth Meyers.

Poehler's work outside of SNL includes helping create the hit series Parks And Recreation and starring in Mean Girls and Inside Out.

Andy Samberg

Some would argue Andy Samberg (and his Lonely Island compatriots Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone) is one of the most important SNL cast members in history. The musical comedian helped pioneer the SNL Digital Short format with some of the show's first viral hits, including "Lazy Sunday" and "D*** In a Box."

Samberg can also be seen (and heard) in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Palm Springs.

Chevy Chase

In October 1975, Chevy Chase and the rest of the original SNL cast changed TV forever. Chase appeared on the show's first season, being the first to sit at the vaunted Weekend Update desk. His appearance in the special will mark Chase's return to the sketch comedy show more than a decade after his last cameo appearance (2013).

Since leaving SNL, Chase has had an illustrious career in Hollywood, appearing in hits such as Vacation, Community, and Caddy Shack.

Chris Rock

Joining the cast in 1990 and leaving in 1993, Chris Rock quickly became a fan-favorite on SNL. During his time on the series, his calling card was his outrageous and variety of impressions. He has since been back to host several times, including once during Season 50.

Rock's other work includes credits in The Longest Yard, Madagascar, and Grown Ups.

Eddie Murphy

Without Eddie Murphy, there may not be an SNL left to celebrate a 50th anniversary. During what many consider the show's down years in the early '80s, Murhpy served as a reason for audiences to tune in. His spotless impressions and hilarious character work launched Murphy to super-stardom.

Murphy's resume includes starring roles in the Shrek franchise, The Nutty Professor, and Beverly Hills Cop.

Fred Armisen

Playing a key part in what many consider the golden age of SNL in the early 2000s, Fred Armisen brought his off-beat punk rock comedy to the national stage. During his 11 seasons on the series, Armisen's biggest hits included "The Californians," "The Art Dealers," and "Garth and Kat."

Outside of SNL, Armisen has appeared in projects such as Portlandia, Anchorman, and Easy A.

Garrett Morris

Garrett Morris is another member of the first SNL cast set to appear in the 50th Anniversary Special. Morris was the first and only Black member of SNL's inaugural troupe of players, arriving on the series with a background in theater. He was a part of the show's cast for its first five seasons.

Morris has since appeared in Coneheads, Ant-Man, and 2 Broke Girls.

Jane Curtin

Jane Curtin is yet another original SNL cast member returning to 30 Rockafeller Plaza for the anniversary special. Like many of her first case cohorts, she remained on the series for five seasons, becoming known for her 'straight woman' personality compared to some of her zanier SNL co-stars.

Curtin's other credits include Coneheads, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Kate & Allie.

Jason Sudeikis

Like many comedy superstars before him, Jason Sudeikis got his start on SNL. Hired initially as a writer in 2003, Sudeikis was put on the show's cast in 2005, appearing in hit skits like "New Girlfriend," "Scared Straight," and "What's Up With That. "

Sudeikis is best known for his hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, We're the Millers, and Horrible Bosses.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon joined the SNL cast in 1998, getting the call thanks to his stellar bag of spot-on impressions and impressive writing work. In his six years on the show, he co-anchored Weekend Update with Tiny Fey and appeared in many beloved sketches, including what some may call the best of all time, "More Cowbell."

Fallon has become the host of The Tonight Show and has appeared on big-name TV and movie projects like Popstar: Never Stop Stopping, Taxi, and Fever Pitch.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is one of the most recent examples from the SNL star-making machine. McKinnon appeared on 11 seasons of the late-night sketch comedy show, showing off her versatility with several big-name impressions (i.e., Hillary Clinton) and gut-busting sketches like her uber-popular recurring "Close Encounter" skit.

McKinnon was notably a part of 2023's Barbie movie, bringing to life Weird Barbie, but she also appeared in 2016's Ghostbusters remake and Bombshell, to name a few of her other credits.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson has the honor of being the longest-tenured SNL cast member ever. Joining the series in 2003, Thompson is still a part of SNL's regular cast with no signs of slowing down. In his time on the show, he has been a part of countless notable sketches such as "What's Up With That" and "Family Feud."

Thompson's other world includes Snakes on a Plane, Kenan & Kel, and Trolls 3: Band Together.

Kristen Wiig

Know by some as the woman of a million characters, Kirsten Wiig will return for the show's 50th. Wiig was a member of the SNL cast from 2005 to 2012, making a name for herself with memorable recurring characters like Target Lady, Gilly, and Aunt Linda (all characters she auditioned with, by the way).

Wiig has had an expansive career in TV and film outside SNL, popping up in hits like Bridesmaids, the Despicable Me franchise, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Laraine Newman

Laraine Newman will join her original SNL cast members on the Studio 8H stage for the show's 50th, after appearing in its first five seasons starting in 1975. Newman notably starred as a member of the recurring "Coneheads" sketch and portrayed beloved characters like Christie Christina.

Newman can also be seen in Jingle All the Way, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and (most recently) Dog Man.

Maya Rudolph

Being a member of the beloved mid-2000s SNL ensemble was just the start for Maya Rudolph. She starred in the series from 2000 to 2007 but notably came back in recent years to portray the 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris. On the show, she has impersonated everyone from Oprah to Beyonce.

Rudolph's other credits include Netflix's Big Mouth, Bridesmaids, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Molly Shannon

From the moment Molly Shannon arrived on SNL, she was a "superstar." Shannon was a member of the SNL cast for six seasons from 1995 to 2001. She became a fan-favorite, stamping the SNL canon with sketches like "Scheddy Balls" and her appearance as her teacher's pet, Mary Catherine Gallagher.

Shannon has had a storied career beyond the SNL stage, taking on roles in titles such as Superstar, Never Been Kissed, and Only Murders in the Building.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is notably one of the youngest SNL cast members ever, being hired at 20 years old during the 40th season in 2025. Davidson broke through on the show, winning fans with his observational comedy segments about his life on Weekend Update and various spoof rap videos.

Davidson has also appeared in The King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Seth Meyers

While Seth Meyers may be known to most for his time as head writer on SNL and longtime Weekend Update host, his lineage on the show goes back further. Meyers was a member of the SNL cast from 2001 to 2014 before NBC hired him to take over the Late Night With brand from Jimmy Fallon.

Meyers has hosted Late Night With Seth Meyers since leaving SNL in 2014. He has also tested his acting chops over the years, appearing in New Year's Eve, The Awesomes, and Documentary Now!

Tina Fey

Tina Fey was notably tapped as the first female head writer in SNL history during her time on the series. She joined the SNL cast in 1997, appearing until her departure in 2006. Fey most notably helmed the Weekend Update desk for almost her entire tenure on the show, appearing alongside Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler.

Fey's other work includes creating and starring in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock and writing mega-hits like Mean Girls and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Tracy Morgan

For several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tracy Morgan was the beating heart of SNL. The comedy series has always called New York home, so Morgan being a hometown boy (born in Brooklyn) meant a lot to audiences. Morgan's notable characters include Woodrow, Brian Fellow, and Astronaut Jones.

Morgan joined SNL co-star Tina Fey on NBC's 30 Rock. He also appeared in Cop Out and The Boxtrolls.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell is arguably the biggest star to come out of SNL in the last 25 years. Before he was a household name, Ferrell was cutting his teeth on Saturday Night Live with sketches like "More Cowbell," "Celebrity Jeopardy," and "The Roxbury Guys." Ferrell appeared on the series as a cast member from 1995 to 2002.

Ferrell now has over 140 acting credits, including roles in some of the most successful comedies ever, such as Elf, Step Brothers, and Zoolander.

Will Forte

During his time on SNL, Will Forte specialized in the weird. The California native's off-kilter humor often made audiences just as uncomfortable as it made them laugh. He was a member of the SNL cast from 2002 to 2010, appearing in a few absolute gems, including "Spelling Bee," "Jackie & Clancy," and "MacGruber."

Forte's SNL MacGruber character got the big-screen treatment in 2010 in the MacGruber movie. Still, over the years, he has also starred in The LEGO Movie, Nebraska, and Amy Schumer's recently released Kinda Pregnant.

The SNL 50: The Anniversary Special will air on NBC on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET before coming to Peacock.

Read about the current SNL cast (who will also likely be featured) here.