HBO's Hard Knocks is back in the AFC North, set to follow all four teams through the end of the 2024 regular season.

Since 2001, Hard Knocks has provided fans unprecedented access to the NFL teams, generally during training camp, like the 2024 Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams.

In 2021, HBO introduced a new in-season version of Hard Knocks, giving fans a behind-the-curtain look at teams fighting for a playoff spot. Then, in 2024, a new wrinkle was added: instead of focusing on one team, HBO is following a full NFL division, the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns will share screen time. As seen in Episode 1, the best aspect of this idea is when the divisional foes face off head-to-head, giving fans a more in-depth look at the rivalry matchup.

Hard Knocks 2024 Release Schedule for the AFC North

HBO

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North debuted Tuesday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on Max.

New episodes premiere weekly on Tuesdays, providing fans with an in-depth look at the highs and lows of one of the league's most competitive and historic divisions.

Below is the full schedule for the upcoming episodes, all expected to debut at 9:00 pm ET:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, December 3

Episode 2 - Tuesday, December 10

Episode 3 - Tuesday, December 17

Episode 4 - Tuesday, December 24

Episode 5 - Tuesday, December 31

Episode 6 - Tuesday, January 7

This means that HBO will release a new episode every Tuesday night until the end of the regular season.

Fans should be excited to see how the final few unfold as the Steelers and Ravens fight for the divisional title and the Bengals try to sneak into the AFC playoffs.

In addition, Cleveland's Jameis Winston is sure to make good TV, as his sideline interviews seemingly always attract the attention of the NFL world.

Unfortunately, the road will end with the regular season, as the finale will air a few days before Wild Card weekend begins on January 11.

Episode 1 of the AFC North Hard Knocks is streaming on Max.