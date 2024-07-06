The Hard Knocks 2024 release schedule officially confirmed for the programs featuring the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears.

Narrated by Hollywood veteran Liev Schreiber, Hard Knocks takes an annual deep dive behind the scenes into NFL locker rooms and front offices for the new season. Focused on one team per year for the show's first 14 seasons, 2020 broke the mold by having multiple organizations featured on their journey to the Super Bowl.

2024 will take this further, as three programs will highlight six of the NFL's 32 teams in one year. Four teams will be featured in the first-ever series focused on an entire division (the AFC North) while the other two teams get more of a centralized spotlight.

Hard Knocks 2024 Release Schedule for New York Giants

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) issued a press release confirming the release schedule for Hard Knocks: Off-Season, which highlights the NFC East Division's New York Giants.

Following Episode 1's debut on July 2, new episodes will be released on HBO on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, with a subsequent arrival on Max.

The full release schedule for Hard Knocks: Off-Season can be seen below:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, July 2, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 2 - Tuesday, July 9, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3 - Tuesday, July 16, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4 - Tuesday, July 23, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5 - Tuesday, July 30, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 1 showed an early look into the Giants' off-season proceedings, including general manager Joe Schoen's visit to college football's Senior Bowl in February.

There, he was seen discussing potential trade options with Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan. Those conversations proved fruitful, as the Giants traded for two-time Pro Bowl running back Brian Burns.

Additionally, Schoen deeply discussed with Giants owner John Mara the future of star running back Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowler would later sign a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2023, the Giants finished with a 6-11 record, the second-worst in their division. They missed the playoffs and drafted Louisiana State University wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

New York last made the NFL playoffs in 2022, and their most recent Super Bowl Championship win came in 2011. 2024 will also mark the team's 100th year of operation.

Hard Knocks 2024 Release Schedule for Chicago Bears

Along with the news on the Giants' run on Hard Knocks, WBD shared a similar press release confirming the release schedule for Hard Knocks: Training Camp. This series will detail everything at training camp for the Chicago Bears, who play in the NFC North Division.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp will begin airing on HBO one week after Hard Knocks: Offseason. The first episode will debut on Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Four more episodes will follow weekly through September 3.

The full schedule for Hard Knocks: Training Camp can be seen below:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, August 6, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 2 - Tuesday, August 13, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3 - Tuesday, August 20, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4 - Tuesday, August 27, 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5 - Tuesday, September 3, 9 p.m. ET

Following a disappointing 2023 season, which saw the Bears finish 7-10 (tied for the worst in their division), the team went into the 2024 NFL draft with the top pick. They earned this pick thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the NFL's worst record at 2-15.

The Bears then selected University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Award (college football's top individual award) in 2022. They also selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth pick.

Chicago has not been to the NFL playoffs since 2020, and they won their only Super Bowl Championship in 1985.

Hard Knocks: Off-Season Episode 2 debuts on HBO on Tuesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

