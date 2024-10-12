Who Is Emanuel Caserio? 4 Things to Know About Deceitful Love's Stefano Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Fans are tuning in to Netflix's newest drama series, Deceitful Love, where they are meeting actor Emanuel Caserio.

Netflix has had a major release week with Deceitful Love and Outer Banks Season 4 premiering at the same time.

Deceitful Love features a cast led by Monica Guerritore and follows three siblings as they question the intentions of a 30-year-old man who is in a relationship with their 60-year-old mother.

Meet Emanuel Caserio - Biography Details

Netflix

Emanuel Caserio Didn't Always Want to Be an Actor

Some actors say that it was always their dream to be in front of the camera ever since they could remember, but that is not the case for 37-year-old Emanuel Caserio.

In an interview with MANINTOWN, Caserio explained that, for a long time, he "wanted to be a volleyball player" instead of an actor.

However, he playfully admitted that he "luckily realized in time that [he] had no talent whatsoever" with volleyball, so he decided to take up acting classes:

"No, actually I wanted to be a volleyball player, then luckily I realized in time that I had no talent whatsoever and so I started taking my first acting course in my city, Latina, to get to the Centro Sperimentale, and after that the doors slowly started to open."

Caserio went on to explain that he worked as "a waiter, a bartender, a pizza delivery guy," and even "cleaned inside a gym" before acting started working out for him:

"In the meantime, I was a waiter, a bartender, a pizza delivery guy, I even cleaned inside a gym and then little by little the right role came along."

Emanuel Starred in a Long-Running Soap Opera

Although Caserio is just now getting into the sights of a lot of fans with his appearance on Netflix's Deceitful Love, he has been cast in other major projects, with none being bigger than a soap opera called Il paradiso delle signore.

Caserio first appeared in the show in 2018, and, since then, has been featured in 603 episodes.

The actor is also known for his roles in Forever Young, which is a 2016 film about people who can't come to grips with the fact that they are getting older, and Me, Myself & Her, which follows two women who live together and do everything together but are still unsure about the official status and/or nature of their relationship.

When asked about what it was like to be on TV on a daily basis in the same MANINTOWN interview referenced above, Caserio revealed that some people would come up to him on the street and give him "hugs:"

"The most beautiful thing is to be reciprocated with an almost familiar affection, even by people who obviously don't know you, it happened to me several times to walk down the street and receive hugs."

The actor went on to give a specific explanation of an encounter he had with a fan due to his role in the soap opera:

"One evening I was leaving a pizzeria and a man shouted at me: 'Salvatore!' is the name of my character, at the moment I was scared, because I thought he wanted to rob me, instead he just wanted to say hello, it's a bit like if everyone opens the doors of their house to you and you are their friend."

Emanuel Didn't Just Want to Play a Bad Guy in Deceitful Love

In Deceitful Love, Caserio plays Stefano, who is the son of the 60-year-old main character, Gabriella.

Stefano directly opposes his mother's relationship with 30-year-old Elia and goes above and beyond to find out what Elia's true intentions are, even pressing charges against him at one point.

In an interview with The Wom, Caserio gave a brief overview of his character in the Netflix series, explaining how he was the only one to "[take] the person who brought him into the world to court:"

"With Stefano, I was interested in creating a good antagonist. He is the one who opposes the couple formed by the mother and her young boyfriend and is the only one who goes all the way, taking the person who brought him into the world to court in the trial against Elia."

The actor then explained his mindset when playing the character, and how he wanted to make Stefano multidimensional in ways that aren't present with other TV antagonists:

"However, I wasn’t interested in making him the classic bad guy with a low voice and a rude attitude: what I wanted was to focus on another aspect, on the fragility that he carries with him. All of us, at times, because of fragility, are led to go against something extremely pure like love. Ultimately, fragility often comes from a lack of love and attention, from a lack of listening that can lead to actions that appear extreme."

Emanuel Really Wants to be a Presenter

It is clear that Emanuel Caserio has an illustrious acting career ahead of him, but the Latina, Italy native has also admitted to wanting to be a presenter at some point in his professional life.

For those unfamiliar, a presenter is someone who introduces and/or hosts TV programs.

In an interview with Italian radio station RTL 102.5, Caserio first made his ambition to be a presenter known:

"I dream of being a presenter, but I don’t disdain programs like 'Pechino Express,' I would do it with Pietro Genuardi."

In the interview with MANINTOWN, Caserio reinforced the idea of hosting a show someday, specifically saying "[he] would really like that," and that it is easier for actors to be able to do other things such as hosting in today's times:

"I would really like that, also because nowadays it no longer exists that if you are an actor you can't do anything else, the beauty lies in knowing how to vary and modulate your work by communicating with people with different methods. Also because it wouldn't mean disrespecting my main profession, which is that of an actor, but rather sublimating it with other things."

All six episodes of Deceitful Love are streaming now on Netflix.