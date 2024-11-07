Who Is Tymika Tafari? 4 Things To Know About 'Meet Me Next Christmas' Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Fans can't get enough of Tymika Tafari in Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas, so many naturally want to know more about her.

The Christmas-themed romantic comedy Meet Me Next Christmas follows a woman named Layla as she tries to get tickets to the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert in New York City while also pursuing a man she is deeply in love with.

One of the main supporting characters of Meet Me Next Christmas is Tymika Tafari's Roxy, Layla's best friend.

Meet Tymika Tafari - Biography Details

Tymika Tafari Graduated from George Brown College

Tymika Tafari attended George Brown College and graduated from the Theatre Arts - Performance program.

The Toronto, Canada native credits her time at George Brown and the people she worked with there for her success. While attending, she appeared in a version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Penelopiad, and As You Like It.

It is important to note that she came to the school with no experience in acting, making it even more impressive that she was accepted and excelled so much in the Theatre Arts program.

According to Tymika during an interview that was shared on the George Brown College website, the actress stated that the school is responsible for her landing jobs, making her "very grateful for the training" there:

"I've booked jobs from having George Brown on my resume. I'm very grateful for the training."

Tymika Is Best Known for Her Role in Slip

Tymika's best-known past role is in the Roku original Slip, a show about a woman going through parallel universes. In that show, Tymika portrayed Gina and appeared in all seven episodes.

In an interview with Fresh Pair of IIs (shared via YouTube), Tymika was asked about what she would be doing in a parallel universe since that is the basis of Slip.

In her response, Tymika admitted to being a huge fan of anime and food, as well as having a special place in her heart for her family:

"Imma be eating a lot, watching a lot of anime, that's about it. Maybe seeing my family, I can't believe I said anime before my family, oh my gosh."

It is also worth mentioning that Tymika has been cast as a voice actor in multiple animated projects.

Some of those biggest voice acting roles include Work It Out Wombats!, PAW Patrol, and Hamsters of Hamsterdale.

While Tymika has appeared in multiple notable projects, her role in Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas has to be near the top of the list since it is on such a major streaming service. In that movie, Tymika plays Roxy, the best friend of the main character, Layla. On-screen, Roxy often talks with Layla in the former's apartment in the Bronx.

Tymika Was Honored to Star in the Total Drama Island Reboot

As mentioned, Tymika has done a lot of work as a voice actor, and one of her biggest highlights in that field was appearing in the Total Drama Island reboot series.

In that show, she voiced Nichelle, who has appeared in nine episodes so far.

On Tymika's Instagram, she shared a still of the Total Drama Island characters and talked about how "pumped" she was to be a part of the show:

"I’m so pumped for this new season of 'TDI' as a fan of the show & I’m proud to let y’all know I’m in this oneee !! My sweet little Canadian heart has grown three sizes since this sa-weeeeet booking & I cannot wait for you all to see this one..."

Tymika Will Next Star in Ripping Off Othello

Tymika will undoubtedly be looking for more upcoming roles, but one future project she has been confirmed to be cast in is a Canadian film titled Ripping Off Othello.

Benjamin Paquette directed, wrote, and produced Ripping Off Othello, which interestingly almost exclusively includes local cast and crew members from the Ontario area.

The only non-Ontario native in the major parts of the cast is Tymika herself, who, as earlier mentioned, is from Toronto.

In Ripping Off Othello, Tymika will play Jacklyn, the story's main character and a role that Tymika had to beat 165 other actors for.

According to Sudbury, the film is expected to premiere sometime in 2025 and has a budget of $1.2 million.

How To Follow Tymika Tafari Online

Fans can follow Tymika on Instagram.

Meet Me Next Christmas is streaming on Netflix.